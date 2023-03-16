Scotland’s overseas food and drink exports reach record high of £8.1bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s overseas food and drink exports reach record high of £8.1bn

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 5.53pm Updated: March 16 2023, 10.17pm
Scotland’s food and drink exports have soared (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland's food and drink exports have soared (Jane Barlow/PA)

Overseas exports of Scottish food and drink reached the highest figure on record in 2022, new statistics show.

Scotland’s overseas exports were worth £8.1 billion in 2022, according to HMRC’s regional trade figures.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon welcomed the record-breaking figures, which show exports in food and drink increased by 30.6% on the previous year.

Food exports on their own have also hit an all-time high, totalling £1.9bn in 2022, an increase of 12.8%.

Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Excluding oil and gas, the value of Scotland’s exports increased by 20.5% in 2022 compared with the previous year.

Across the UK, the increase was just 13.3% on value of exports.

The data also showed the EU market was worth £9.4bn to Scottish trade.

Ms Gougeon said: “It is hugely welcome to see Scotland’s food and drink exports were worth a record £8.1 billion in 2022, up by almost a third (30.6%) on the previous year.

“This is testament to the quality, innovation and skill shown by everyone working in the industry across the length and breadth of Scotland.”

She added: “The food and drink industry is vital to Scotland. It creates jobs, wealth and helps attract people to the country by promoting our produce around the globe.

“The Scottish Government has long supported the sector – particularly through the various challenges of the last few years caused by Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

“We have worked with industry to strengthen and unlock markets across the globe for Scottish producers through the Scotland Food and Drink Export Plan.”

Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest single food export. Fresh, whole Scottish salmon exports brought in £578 million, the figures revealed, which was down 6% compared to 2021.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of industry group Salmon Scotland, said that “despite a series of economic challenges last year” farmers had “continued to meet international demand for the UK’s most popular food export”.

“This is a phenomenal success story that we can all be very proud of, supporting thousands of jobs in remote areas of the country and contributing hundreds of millions of pounds towards public services,” he said.

