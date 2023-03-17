US bank deal helps lift London stocks after week of troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US bank deal helps lift London stocks after week of troubles

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 9.34am
London shares rose on Friday after a bruising week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
An overnight injection of cash into another US bank seemed to have brought some more optimism to London’s traders on Friday morning as they sent the FTSE 100 back into positive territory for the year.

The index gained another 1.1% as markets opened in Europe on Friday after a tumultuous week.

But it is still well off recent highs, and compared to a week ago the index has given back more than 3% of its value as global banking stocks tumbled.

The rise as markets opened on Friday came after a group of major US banks got together on Thursday evening UK time to throw together a funding package for First Republic Bank – a mid-sized lender in the States.

First Republic’s shares had cratered by nearly three quarters in just a week as it reverberated from the failure of three other banks in the US and the weakness in Credit Suisse which forced the country’s central bank to extend it a £45 billion financing package.

On Thursday evening JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and other major US players deposited 30 billion US dollars (£25 billion) into the struggling lender.

“Investors regained some poise after the tribulations of recent days, boosted by further actions to stem the potential of bank sector contagion,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

He added: “The general waves of relief also washed over to UK shores, with the main indices again reflecting a more positive frame of mind for now.

“Banks recovered some of the losses of the last week, although there remains some way to go before the potential of contagion can be definitively dismissed and those share prices be able to return to their previous levels.

“Meanwhile, resource stocks also saw benefit from some renewed strength in the oil price, although that price is still down by 13% this year.”

