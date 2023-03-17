US investors sue Credit Suisse for ‘downplaying’ impact of losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US investors sue Credit Suisse for ‘downplaying’ impact of losses

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 11.25am
US shareholders are suing Credit Suisse for giving false and misleading public statements, in the latest knock to the beleaguered bank (Alamy/ PA)
US shareholders are suing Credit Suisse for giving false and misleading public statements and downplaying the impact of its losses, in the latest knock to the beleaguered bank.

The Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, filed a class action lawsuit in New Jersey against the Swiss banking giant on behalf of investors.

It comes in the same week that the lender agreed to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£45 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, after watching its share price plunge by around 30% on Wednesday.

The lawsuit accuses Credit Suisse of making false and misleading public statements, and failing to disclose important information about the volume of customers withdrawing money from the bank late last year.

The bank did not disclose that “the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing”, the lawsuit read.

It went on: “Accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the company’s recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds.”

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse admitted in its annual report that it had found “material weaknesses” in its internal controls over financial reporting, meaning it failed to to identify risks it should have.

As a result, it concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures at the end of last year were not effective.

The bank also revealed that it sustained 123 million Swiss francs (£109 million) in asset outflows over 2022, as customers withdrew funds.

It helped drag down the group’s total net loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs (£6.5 billion) for the year.

It admitted it had suffered “reputational harm” from the outflow of deposits and assets under management, which it insisted was concentrated in October last year and had begun to moderate since.

But the investors suing Credit Suisse accuse it of overstating its financial position and prospects and downplaying the impact of the losses it incurred.

“As a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times”, it concluded.

The law firm, which focuses on representing shareholders, said other investors can join the class action by contacting its lawyers.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Rosen Law Firm filed a lawsuit against the US’s Silicon Valley Bank which collapsed at the end of last week, for misleading shareholders about its susceptibility to a bank run as a result of high interest rates.

It is also investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of US regional bank First Republic Bank, which saw its share price plunge by more than two thirds during the day on Monday.

