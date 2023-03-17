Morrisons fined £3.5 million after supermarket worker died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Morrisons fined £3.5 million after supermarket worker died

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 4.43pm
(PA)
(PA)

A supermarket chain has been fined £3.5 million after an epileptic employee died when he fell from the stairs during a seizure.

Matthew Gunn, 27, suffered catastrophic head injuries at the WM Morrisons store in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, in September 2014.

He had been regularly using the staircase to access his locker on the first floor of the shop when he suffered a seizure.

Mr Gunn was fatally injured, dying in hospital 12 days later having never regained consciousness.

Bradford-based Morrisons had denied three health and safety charges, but was convicted by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court. The company had admitted a fourth charge prior to the trial.

The court heard Mr Gunn died three-and-a-half months after his mother had warned managers of the risk to her son due to his frequent seizures.

Richard Atkins KC, prosecuting, told the court WM Morrisons knew of Mr Gunn’s ill-health and should have moved his locker to the ground floor and stopped him using the stairs.

“The defendant knew of the risk posed by the stairs to Matthew Gunn,” he said.

“Many in the management were aware of the frequency of the tonic-clonic seizures and the prosecution submits that by the time of the fatal failings on September 25 2014, there was a highly likely high level of harm occurring.”

Mr Gunn’s father, Steve, told the court in a statement his son’s death has had a devasting impact upon him personally – having to give up his job as a nurse and seeing his marriage end.

“I have been denied seeing my eldest son progress with his life. I was looking forward – especially with my impending retirement – to spending more time with Matt,” he said.

“Due to the stress and trauma of this incident my marriage failed and led to divorce. This journey I have been on has lasted over eight years now and the loss is as bad as it has always been.”

Mr Gunn’s mother Sue Goellner said her son’s death had an “enormous” impact upon her physical and mental health, and she had lost her job as a result and her marriage had ended.

“My marriage came under a lot of stress and although not the only factor it was a significant factor in the eventual failing of my marriage and divorce,” she said.

“No parent should have to bury their child and his death has left a massive hole in my heart.”

The jury convicted the supermarket giant of failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees; failure to carry out a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health and safety of employees; and failure to review the risks and assessments of employees.

The company admitted an offence of failing to comply between May 26 2015 and February 26 2020 with a request made by an HSE inspector for contact details of a person the inspector wanted to speak to.

Richard Matthews KC, defending, said he would address the court on the sentencing guidelines which were “cold and widely removed the human tragedy that this case concerns”.

“Nothing that I say in that cold way is intended to remove anything from that tragedy,” he said.

“The breach arose from a single incident and an isolated set of circumstances. This whole case focused on whether a locker could or should have been moved from the first floor to the ground floor.”

Passing sentence, Judge Moira Macmillan said: “Matthew was forced to use the stairs at least eight times a day for each of his breaks as he had to keep his cigarettes in his locker.

“Morrisons, as Matthew’s employers, have a duty to ensure his health and safety. The jury decided that using the stairs for the amount of times he did, was a contributory factor to his death.

“The company failed to carry out a risk assessment. Morrisons fell short of the standards expected for somebody suffering from epilepsy.

“Morrisons, in failing to move Matthew’s locker downstairs, is indisputable. The company failed to treat him as an individual and make appropriate changes. I accept that the risks were specific to Matthew.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
(PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
(PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

Editor's Picks

Most Commented