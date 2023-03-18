Transport ministers ‘must follow example of health colleagues’ to reach RMT deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transport ministers ‘must follow example of health colleagues’ to reach RMT deal

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 10.43am
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, joined union members on the picket line outside Euston station (Jeff Moore/PA)
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, joined union members on the picket line outside Euston station (Jeff Moore/PA)

Transport ministers must follow the example of their health department colleagues by offering “new money” in union negotiations or passengers will face further rail misery, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said.

Mr Lynch was speaking as he joined workers on a rainy picket line at central London’s Euston station on Saturday, as a walkout by 20,000 members across the country crippled services.

Workers from across 14 train operators are on strike in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Several health service unions, including the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), have agreed to suspend industrial action after the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) made a new pay offer.

Mr Lynch said ministers in the health service negotiations had shown a small “change in attitude” and DfT ministers must follow suit to avoid strikes planned for the end of March.

He told the PA news agency: “We need a change in attitude. We’ve seen a bit of that in the health service and maybe in the teachers’ unions.

“The difference in that is there are no conditions, it’s new money – but our members are expected to swallow vast changes to their working conditions and they’re not prepared to do that to get a very modest, poor pay rise.

“In order to get something moving they’ll have to take away some of the conditions they’ve put on this proposal, and we want some fresh money in the pay proposal, so we’ll see what happens next week.”

Industrial strike
Mick Lynch (sixth left blue jacket), on the picket line outside Euston station on Saturday (Jeff Moore/PA)

He added: “They’ve got 18 points that they want us to concede on our members’ terms and conditions, their contract of employment, what they’re paid and how they’re rostered, how they do their work, what they get for sick pay, what they get for holiday pay, all sorts of things that are in a bundle as you’d expect, they want to dilute.”

Passengers were warned to check before they travel, with trains due to start later and finish much earlier than usual – typically between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

It is expected that nationally between 40% and 50% of train services will run but there will be wide variations across the network, with no services at all in some areas.

Services may also be disrupted on Sunday because much of the rolling stock will not be in the right depots.

Football fans and families travelling to weekend leisure events will be among those affected.

RMT members went on strike on Thursday and more stoppages are planned on March 30 and April 1.

The breakthrough in health union talks with the Government came on Thursday after the DHSC tabled a one-off lump sum for 2022-23 that rises in value up the NHS pay bands as well as a permanent 5% rise on all pay points for 2023-24.

