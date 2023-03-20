Ofwat tightens rules over water company dividend payouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Ofwat tightens rules over water company dividend payouts

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 11.34am Updated: March 20 2023, 12.12pm
The UK water regulator will be able to stop suppliers paying out dividends if they fail to meet performance standards (Orlando Britain/Alamy/PA)
The UK water regulator will be able to stop suppliers paying out dividends if they fail to meet performance standards (Orlando Britain/Alamy/PA)

The UK water regulator will be able to stop suppliers paying out dividends if they fail to meet performance standards.

Under new powers announced on Monday, Ofwat said it can block payments to shareholders if “they would risk the company’s financial resilience” and take enforcement action if the payouts are not linked to performance.

The Government said it backs the new proposed powers.

Ofwat, which oversees the sector in England and Wales, said the changes will cut the risks a firm’s poor financial health may pose to customers or its environmental responsibilities.

If a company falls short in supporting customers or the environment, Ofwat will be able to step in and take enforcement action, the watchdog said.

David Black, chief executive officer of Ofwat, said: “When deciding on dividend payments to investors, water companies need to take stock of their performance for customers, the environment and the company’s overall financial health.

“Too often, this has not been the case.

“That is why we’re implementing changes that will allow us to better hold companies to account and take enforcement action when they get it wrong.”

The regulator said the changes could also “improve the attractiveness of investing in water and wastewater companies”.

Government water minister Rebecca Pow said: “It is wrong for water companies to be responsible for environmental damage and poor performance but not face the penalties.

“It has been happening too often and it needs to stop.

“These new powers, made possible through our Environment Act, will enable Ofwat to clamp down on excessive cash payouts and make sure companies put customers first.”

The Consumer Council for Water also gave its backing to the move by Ofwat.

Its senior director of policy, research and campaigns Mike Keil said: “We support these extra protections from Ofwat, which will help to prevent water company investors from being rewarded for failure.

“Customers expect their money to be spent wisely by water companies and protected if things go wrong.

“This is an essential part of building trust between water companies and the people they serve.”

