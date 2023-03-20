Rich countries ‘must finance climate protection in global south’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rich countries ‘must finance climate protection in global south’

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 3.46pm Updated: March 20 2023, 4.46pm
People wade through flood waters caused by last week’s heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe, southern Malawi Saturday, March 18, 2023. Authorities are still getting to grips with destruction in Malawi and Mozambique with over 370 people confirmed dead and several hundreds still displaced or missing. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
People wade through flood waters caused by last week’s heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe, southern Malawi Saturday, March 18, 2023. Authorities are still getting to grips with destruction in Malawi and Mozambique with over 370 people confirmed dead and several hundreds still displaced or missing. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

Rich countries “have the responsibility” to ensure enough money reaches the areas of the world most vulnerable to climate effects, the head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said.

People in vulnerable areas – Africa, Asia, South America, small islands and the Arctic – suffered 15 times as many deaths between 2010 and 2020 because of floods, droughts and storms compared with less vulnerable regions, IPCC analysts found.

In a report published on Monday, UN climate scientists underlined the need for drastic greenhouse gas emission cuts and support for developing countries to adapt to worsening conditions.

The authors warned that climate change is already affecting millions of people around the world and its effects will continue to escalate with every fraction of warming, hitting hardest those who are least responsible for emissions.

The report said more money is still going to fossil fuels than to climate mitigation and adaptation, and investment needs to more than triple worldwide.

IPCC chairman Dr Hoesung Lee said: “Money cannot solve everything but it is critical to narrowing the gap between those who are most vulnerable and those who enjoy greater security.

“The report finds the path to a safer, more equitable and sustainable future for all requires three to six times the current amount of financing.

“It’s not just about the quantity of money, it’s also about how and where it is located. Vulnerable areas just don’t have enough money to fund the urgent need to adapt to climate change.

IPCC chairman Dr Hoesung Lee
IPCC chairman Dr Hoesung Lee (Handout/IPCC/PA)

“Countries involved with rich technology and rich financial resources have the responsibility, recognised by the climate convention and Paris agreement, to help the other regions lacking those resources so that all of us can have a better future.”

The IPCC identified insufficient mobilisation of finance as a key barrier to climate action, along with limited resources, lack of business and citizen engagement, low climate literacy, lack of political commitment, limited research and a low sense of urgency.

At a press conference in Interlaken, Switzerland, where the report was signed off by UN member states, Dr Lee said the global economic benefit of keeping the Earth’s temperature rise within 2C of pre-industrial levels outweighs the cost of mitigation efforts.

Fiona Duggan, policy lead at the Ashden climate change charity, said: “The report made crystal clear that we need to be fighting climate breakdown on all fronts, in all countries, at rapid speed.

“In the global south, it means supporting renewable energy take-up that will allow countries to leapfrog the carbon-intensive infrastructure that has done so much damage to the world into clean, renewable, cheaper energy, accessible to the poor and the rich.”

Lewis Johnston, director of policy at ShareAction, said of the report: “This devastating analysis is a resounding call to governments and business to take urgent action to avoid a catastrophe for people, planet and species.

“The role of the financial sector will be vital if we are to succeed in the ambition to transition to net-zero economies.

“That means businesses and investors must set out clear plans on how they intend to invest in green technologies. They must show how they intend to move away from investing in high-emitting industries and ploughing money into new oil and gas.”

