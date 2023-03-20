Credit Suisse investors seek legal action after suffering billions in losses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of bondholders are seeking legal action against Credit Suisse after billions of pounds worth of bonds were wiped out as part of a rescue takeover by rival Swiss lender UBS.

Global litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said it had put together a team of lawyers from Switzerland, the US and the UK to represent the aggrieved investors.

It follows UBS swooping in to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday, in efforts to stave off a further downturn in financial markets and rescue the struggling bank.

But the sale resulted in around 17 billion US dollars (£14 billion) of higher-risk Credit Suisse bonds being written off, on the demands of Swiss financial regulator Finma, resulting in losses for those that invested in them.

These bonds, known as alternative tier 1 (AT1) bonds, are a type of bank debt designed to be written off or converted to cash during a crisis in order to bolster a bank’s finances before it defaults.

But the Swiss regulator faced criticism because shareholders were paid as part of the rescue deal while bondholders incurred losses, which experts said was not the normal course of events.

It prompted statements from central banks including the Bank of England, which said that AT1 bondholders “should expect to be exposed to losses”.

The Bank said: “The UK’s bank resolution framework has a clear statutory order in which shareholders and creditors would bear losses in a resolution or insolvency scenario.

“Holders of such instruments should expect to be exposed to losses in resolution or insolvency in the order of their positions in this hierarchy.”

European financial regulators and the central bank also sought to reassure holders of AT1 bonds in eurozone banks that they would not suffer the same fate as those at Credit Suisse.

But Quinn Emanuel said it is in discussions with a number of Credit Suisse’s bondholders, “representing a significant percentage of the total notional value of AT1 instruments issued by Credit Suisse”.

An investor call is likely to take place on Wednesday, during which the global lawyers will talk through the options for possible legal action, it said.

The law firm has worked with similar bondholders looking for legal help after Spanish bank Banco Popular was taken over by Santander in 2017, and all the high-risk bonds were written down to zero.