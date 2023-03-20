UK Government must end support for oil and gas, campaigners say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Government must end support for oil and gas, campaigners say

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 5.15pm
The IPCC said global emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructure will heat the world beyond 1.5C above pre-industrial levels (Jane Barlow/PA)
The IPCC said global emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructure will heat the world beyond 1.5C above pre-industrial levels (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK Government must end its support for the oil and gas industry, campaigners have said, in light of a renewed warning from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

In a synthesis report published on Monday, the IPCC said there is still more public and private finance going to fossil fuels than to climate mitigation and adaptation.

It will be impossible to meet the internationally agreed target of stopping the global average temperature exceeding 1.5C above pre-industrial levels if CO2 emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructure are not reduced, the authors said.

To meet this target requires deep and drastic emissions cuts across all sectors of society, they said, though some difficult-to-decarbonise industries, such as aviation, shipping and agriculture will have to be supported by carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Current policies are projected to heat the Earth to 3.2C above pre-industrial levels, which could set off dangerous and unpredictable tipping points such as melting of the polar ice caps, scientists have previously warned.

Alexander Kirk, fossil fuel campaigner at Global Witness, said: “Year after year, the IPCC’s reports keep sounding the alarm, but business is still booming for the oil and gas industry and governments continue to top up their immense profits with billions in tax relief and other subsidies.

“This is bankrupting the planet and threatening the lives of millions while making a handful of executives and shareholders incredibly wealthy.

“All Government support for the oil and gas industry needs to be urgently redirected to renewable energy and to shifting us onto a green economy.

Projected emissions IPCC
Current worldwide policies on emissions cuts are not enough to stabilise the Earth’s temperature at a safe level, IPCC scientists said (IPCC handout/PA)

“This will also help hand a lifeline to countries that are already sinking under rising sea levels and suffering extreme drought.”

The IPCC said the cost of mitigating climate change will be less than the damage caused by higher temperatures.

They also emphasised the knock-on benefits of climate solutions such as how switching to clean energy will improve health and lower healthcare costs by reducing air pollution.

In 2017 alone, the cost to the NHS and social care because of air pollution was estimated to be £42.88 million, according to Public Health England analysis.

Air pollution study
Lowering air pollution and improving people’s health will be a knock-on effect of switching away from fossil fuels, the IPCC said (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “The IPCC is spot on – the fossil fuel era is over.

“So if our own Government is to heed this warning, it must cancel the Cumbria coal mine, drop the proposed Rosebank oil field and unblock onshore wind and solar with immediate effect.

“The evidence is clear and the solutions are here – this is our last chance to secure our survival.”

Environmental groups are waiting for the Government’s so-called “Green Day”, expected before the end of March, when it must respond to a High Court order and revise its net zero policies.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “Strengthening this will be the Government’s best opportunity to show that it is listening to the science and put the UK on course to become a thriving green economy.

“For this to happen, we need to see a huge drive to insulate the UK’s heat-leaking homes, faster development of cheap, clean, renewable energy, fewer roads being built and an end to new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Today’s report makes clear that nations around the world must work towards far more ambitious climate commitments ahead of Cop28.

“The UK is a world leader in working towards net zero, but we need to go further and faster. That is why we are committing to building more wind, solar and nuclear capacity, as well as driving forward hydrogen and CCUS, supporting up to 480,000 well-paid green jobs, and leveraging up to £100 billion of private investment by 2030.

“This will bolster our energy security and help ensure we bring down wholesale electricity prices to among the lowest in Europe.”

