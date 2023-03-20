London stocks bounce back as markets settle despite banking woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

London stocks bounce back as markets settle despite banking woes

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 5.34pm
Banking stocks were unsurprisingly the day’s weakest performers (Victoria Jones/PA)
Banking stocks were unsurprisingly the day’s weakest performers (Victoria Jones/PA)

The FTSE 100 closed higher after worries about the banking sector following Credit Suisse’s sudden takeover sparked further volatility in the markets.

London’s top index opened firmly lower, dropping to its lowest since November last year, before trading jitters settled and it bounced back to positive territory.

Banking stocks were unsurprisingly still the day’s weakest performers, after the Swiss authorities agreed an emergency rescue deal for UBS to snap up its rival Credit Suisse.

Standard Chartered and Barclays were the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 at the close of play as a result, closing down 22.4p to 611.6p and down 3.74p to 135.82p respectively.

However, the index was supported by a bumper session for London-listed commodity firms.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.93%, or 68.45 points, higher to finish at 7,403.85.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “What began as a very ‘sea of red’ kind of day has turned into a rebound, with stocks clawing back losses.

“Ultimately, while it is a shock to see a global bank disappear so quickly, it is reassuring to see governments and regulators moving quickly to seal off any source of further contagion.”

The other major European markets performed similarly, with reduced losses among banks driving the upward swing through the session.

The German Dax rose by 1.08%, and the French Cac 40 increased by 1.34% at the close.

Meanwhile, sterling made gains against the dollar, which was dented by increased expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to take a dovish stance at its key policy-setting meeting on Wednesday.

The pound was up 0.79% to 1.227 US dollars, and rose by 0.25% to 1.144 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Glencore was among the day’s top performers as commodity firms benefited from a dip in the dollar.

The FTSE 100 miner also gained as a result of an upgrade from analysts at UBS, who returned the stock to a “buy” rating following a sell-off in recent months.

As a result, shares in the company moved 18.6p higher to 451.25p at the close of play.

Elsewhere, shares in education support services firm Tribal Group tumbled after it said Nanyang Technology University has sought to terminate its contract and reserved rights to claim damages.

Tribal delayed its annual results announcement as a result and shares slipped by 11p to 39p.

Water firms Pennon, United Utilities and Severn Trent all made gains during the session despite the industry regulator Ofwat announcing new powers over the payment of dividends.

Meanwhile, the price of oil edged lower over concerns about the economic outlook, with several banks downgrading their growth outlooks for Europe.

The price of Brent crude oil decreased by 0.56% to 72.49 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 122p to 2,626p, Fresnillo, up 34p to 744p, Antofagasta, up 59p to 1,503p, Endeavour Mining, up 71p to 1,831p, and Glencore, up 16.7p to 449.35p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, down 19p to 615p, Barclays, down 3.2p to 136.36p, Centrica, down 1.4p to 99.8p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 9p to 662.2p, and Smith & Nephew, down 8p to 1,161.5p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Banking stocks were unsurprisingly the day’s weakest performers (Victoria Jones/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented