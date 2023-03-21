Surge in subsidence insurance payouts following last summer’s heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Surge in subsidence insurance payouts following last summer’s heatwave

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.03am
Dried soil in August 2022 as record-breaking temperatures last summer triggered a surge in subsidence claim payouts, according to the Association of British Insurers (Yui Mok/PA)
Dried soil in August 2022 as record-breaking temperatures last summer triggered a surge in subsidence claim payouts, according to the Association of British Insurers (Yui Mok/PA)

Record-breaking temperatures last summer have pushed the total value of subsidence claims to a 16-year high, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Around 18,000 subsidence claims were made during the second half of 2022 – the equivalent of one new claim being made about every 15 minutes, the ABI said.

While the final insurance bill has not been fully settled due to ongoing monitoring of some homes, the ABI said its members expect to pay out £219 million for subsidence claims made in 2022.

This will be the highest annual subsidence payout in 16 years, since 2006, when the total was £301 million.

Subsidence happens when the ground beneath a building sinks, pulling the foundations down with it. It can be caused when the ground loses moisture and shrinks due to prolonged dry spells. Trees and shrubs can also cause soil to lose moisture.

The average cost of a subsidence claim made last year was £9,600, the ABI said.

The UK endured several bouts of exceptionally hot weather last summer, with temperatures reaching a high of 40.3C, at Coningsby in Lincolnshire, on July 19.

Laura Hughes, ABI’s manager, general insurance, said: “Thousands of homeowners felt the impact of last summer’s record-breaking heatwave long after temperatures returned to normal.

“Insurers understand that suffering subsidence is worrying and stressful. They have, and will continue to, support their customers during any monitoring period to ascertain the extent of the damage, and what repairs or work will be needed for a long-term solution.”

The ABI has more information about subsidence and insurance at abi.org.uk/products-and-issues/choosing-the-right-insurance/home-insurance/subsidence.

