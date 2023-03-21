Scrapping episodes of Spitting Image featuring the late Queen cost £9m, says ITV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scrapping episodes of Spitting Image featuring the late Queen cost £9m, says ITV

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 4.17am Updated: March 21 2023, 6.45am
Scrapping episodes of Spitting Image featuring the late Queen cost £9m says ITV (PA)
Scrapping episodes of Spitting Image featuring the late Queen cost £9m says ITV (PA)

ITV says it was forced to write off episodes of Spitting Image featuring the Queen following the monarch’s death last year – at a cost of £9 million.

The broadcaster said the episodes “could not be effectively edited” following the news, and it was “highly unlikely” they would ever be screened.

The figures were revealed as part of ITV plc’s 2022 cost breakdown and full year results for the period ending December 31 2022.

The report revealed that following the Queen’s death, on September 8, the broadcaster had incurred “significant additional costs” relating to its coverage.

“Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the M&E business incurred significant additional costs related to news coverage over and above normal day‑to‑day costs,” the report stated.

“The business has also written off the remaining Spitting Image episodes featuring the Queen, as they could not be effectively edited and so it is highly unlikely they will ever be screened.

“In total the business has incurred £16 million of costs in relation to this which is considered exceptional.”

It later added that the cost of writing off the Spitting Image episodes featuring the late monarch had been £9 million, and that the total costs did not reflect the financial impact of the advertising “blackout” during the period.

World premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – Birmingham
The satirical puppet-show is known for taking aim at high-profile figures including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Jacob King/PA)

The satirical puppet-show is known for taking aim at high-profile figures including Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan’s puppets made their stage debut last month in the theatrical production Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, featuring alongside other famous faces including Stormzy, Tom Cruise and the King.

The popular sketch show made its return on BritBox in September 2021 following its revival in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.

It originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its prime.

ITV has been contacted for comment regarding the episodes featuring the Queen.

