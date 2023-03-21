Currys lifts pay for 10,000 UK store staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Currys lifts pay for 10,000 UK store staff

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 11.53am
Currys is handing its store staff another pay rise (Currys/ PA)
Currys is handing its store staff another pay rise (Currys/ PA)

Currys is handing its store staff another pay rise, bringing hourly rates just above new minimum wage laws coming into effect next month.

The retailer said it is increasing its pay to £10.50 an hour from £10.35 an hour for about 10,000 of its staff across the UK.

It means its starting salaries will not fall short of the national living wage for UK workers aged 23 and over, which will be set at £10.42 from April 1 and is a legal requirement for most employers.

Store workers at Currys in London will see their wages increase to a minimum of £11.50 an hour from £11.43.

The technology retailer, which has more than 300 stores, said it marks the fourth time it has raised minimum pay in a year and a half.

The average store worker at Currys earns 89p per hour as a bonus, the firm highlighted, meaning its average hourly pay rises to £11.39 per hour once the bonus is taken into account.

The top earners, accounting for about 1,000 store staff, make up to £3 an hour as a bonus.

Currys said its bonus scheme makes it one of the highest-paying retailers in the UK.

A string of retailers have hiked their entry-level salaries in recent months in efforts to support staff facing cost-of-living pressures, and ahead of the law change.

Discounted supermarket Aldi set its minimum wage at £11.40, coming into effect from July 1 and due to impact more than 40,000 of its UK store assistants.

Its workers within London will see their pay jump to £12.85 an hour.

Meanwhile, Tesco has set its minimum wage at £11.02, and Lidl will bump up entry-level rates to £11 an hour for all store workers.

Currys added that all employees who have passed a six-month skills development programme, and who are performing well, will see their minimum hourly rate increase to £10.80 per hour or £11.80 per hour for those in London.

Paula Coughlan, chief people, communications and sustainability officer at Currys, said: “We know that investing in our colleagues is the most important thing we can do, especially with the continued cost-of-living crisis.

“This latest increase means that we are one of the highest-paying retailers in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Currys was forced to cut its profit outlook earlier this month after experiencing trading woes in Scandinavia, which were offsetting stronger sales in the UK and Ireland.

Nevertheless, the group still expects its underlying pre-tax profit to be about £104 million for the year.

