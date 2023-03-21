Billions could be saved by building a flexible electricity system, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billions could be saved by building a flexible electricity system, MPs told

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 1.40pm
Wind and solar farms operate under the Contracts for Difference scheme which sets a specific price for the electricity that comes from many of the UK’s newer wind farms (Ben Birchall/PA)
Britain could be saving around £17 billion every year if it builds a flexible electricity system, MPs have been told.

Rachel Fletcher from energy supplier Octopus suggested managing when people use electricity and figuring out how to store electricity in the short and long term.

“What we should be doing as an industry is getting our head around the how. How do we keep renewable investors confident while getting the price signals which will keep the overall cost of the energy system down?” she told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

“Lots of studies have suggested we could be saving £16-17 billion a year if we actually properly harness the flexibility that we will have in our homes, in our vehicles, in small-scale storage as well as grid-scale storage and interconnectors across the country.”

Experts say that by changing when electricity is used can help significantly reduce the number of wind turbines and solar panels that need to be built.

For instance, if electric cars are plugged into the grid and that can send electricity to households across the countries when demand is high, that could provide the equivalent of three nuclear power plants worth of electricity.

Ms Fletcher said: “Our challenge as an industry is to really find ways of putting these assets to use so that yes, we will still need to build new transition lines, but let’s keep the cost of that to an efficient level.”

Laura Sandys, the chair of the Government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce also argued that it should be easier for people to understand the benefits on their bill of renewable energy.

At the moment a portion of each person’s electricity bill is lower because of the wind and solar farms which are operating in Britain or offshore.

These operate under the Contracts for Difference scheme (CfD) which sets a specific price for the electricity that comes from many of the UK’s newer wind farms.

If the price of electricity is below this set level the wind farm is paid a top-up, but if it is above this level they return the difference to customers.

“The CfD has quite a cash-flow lag so you get the money back after about six months, a year as consumers. In some ways this should be passed through quicker,” she told MPs.

“And also explicit on our bills, that we’re actually getting a decarbonisation dividend.

“Because I do think that in the chaos that’s happened over the last two years, consumers have really started to lose trust.”

