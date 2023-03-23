Ikea UK agrees to improve sexual harassment policies following complaint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ikea UK has made an agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to improve its sexual harassment policies and practices after a complaint by a former employee.

The agreement comes after the EHRC was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault and harassment at Ikea UK and reports that these allegations were not appropriately handled by management at one of the company’s UK stores.

As part of the agreement, Ikea UK has committed to reviewing the way it deals with sexual harassment and meeting its responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010, the EHRC said in a statement.

This includes a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment to all staff, working with a specialist external law partner to review its policies and processes relating to sexual harassment, and providing training to human resources staff and all line managers.

The agreement is expected to last until August 2025.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the EHRC, said: “No matter how big or small, every employer is responsible for protecting its workforce and sexual harassment should not be tolerated.

“As Britain’s equality regulator we help employers to understand the law and we take action to prevent it from being breached.

“In signing this agreement, Ikea UK has taken an important step towards ensuring their staff are better protected from harassment.”

Ikea UK has 22 stores in the UK and more than 11,700 staff.