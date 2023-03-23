Wickes reveals profits fall amid fading DIY demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wickes reveals profits fall amid fading DIY demand

By Press Association
Retailer Wickes has become the latest DIY firm to reveal slumping profits and trading under pressure as the pandemic boom in DIY fades (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Retailer Wickes has become the latest DIY firm to reveal slumping profits and trading under pressure as the pandemic boom in home improvement fades.

Retailer Wickes has become the latest DIY firm to reveal slumping profits and trading under pressure as the pandemic boom in home improvement fades.

The group, which also trades as a builders’ merchant, posted a 38.4% slump in pre-tax profits to £40.3 million for 2022 and cautioned that sales have also started 2023 on the backfoot.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits dropped 11.3% to £75.4 million.

It notched up record revenues of £1.6 billion, up 1.8% on 2021, but saw its core like-for-like sales ease back 2%, with the group suffering steep declines at the start of the year as trade eased back from the surging demand seen during the pandemic.

Wickes added that core sales in the first 11 weeks of 2023 remained “moderately behind” a year ago as DIY demand continues to “normalise”.

It comes after rival, B&Q owner Kingfisher revealed earlier this week that annual profits fell by more than a fifth and warned it expects an even steeper decline in 2023.

The sector has seen profits plummet from their pandemic highs when people stuck at home were investing in their living spaces, while costs have also eaten into bottom line earnings.

Wickes said 2022 “proved to be a challenging year for the market, driven by well-documented challenges facing the consumer”.

“The need to combat rising inflation has seen UK and global interest rates rise and, as a result, house price inflation and transaction volumes are now starting to moderate,” it said.

It said it expects the “softer economic environment” to continue throughout 2023.

David Wood, chief executive of Wickes, added: “Like all businesses we remain watchful of the external consumer environment.

“However, we have the right strategy and a compelling offer for customers, and look to the future with confidence.”

Wickes believes the sector is still a “large and attractive market”, boosted by households looking to boost energy efficiency of their properties, as well as hybrid working increasing time spent at home.

Wickes had seen core sales rebound at the end of last year as homeowners rushed to buy energy-savings products, such as loft insulation and draught excluders, to help cut heating and power bills.

But it said it was forced to put up prices by 13% in 2022 – 15% in the first half and 10% in the final six months – as timber and cement costs in particular soared.

It has seen material prices rise more slowly recently thanks to falls in the cost of timber, with inflation easing back to 9% in the three months to the end of December.

Wholesale energy prices are also falling, but it still expects its gas and electricity bill to be around £10 million higher in 2023, including costs from switching to fully renewable energy, and is putting in place cost-saving plans to offset the rise.

