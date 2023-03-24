Market jitters return as cost of insuring against Deutsche Bank collapse soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Market jitters return as cost of insuring against Deutsche Bank collapse soars

By Press Association
Shares in the FTSE 100 fell on Friday. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Shares in the FTSE 100 fell on Friday. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Global stock markets picked up their losing streak again on Friday as bank shares started tanking after the cost of insuring against the default of Deutsche Bank soared.

The German bank’s shares had dropped by more than 14% before midday on Friday and credit default swaps – which are used by Deutsche’s bondholders as insurance should it fail – soared.

It helped spark a massive global sell-off in the banking sector. In the UK Barclays, NatWest and Standard Chartered saw their shares fall by around 6% before midday.

The London office of Deutsche Bank
The London office of Deutsche Bank (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The drops pushed these banks to the bottom of the FTSE 100 – the index of Britain’s biggest companies – and helped reduce the value of the FTSE by as much as £42 billion.

The FTSE dropped by as much as 2.2% or 164 points, wiping out the small recovery seen in the last week as global authorities stepped in to calm markets.

Deutsche’s woes come two weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – one of the top 20 banks in the US – and days after UBS agreed to buy under-pressure Credit Suisse.

Global governments have hoped to calm the markets by guaranteeing deposits in the failed US bank and brokering a deal for the Swiss giant.

But investors clearly remain unconvinced that enough has been done.

“A see-saw session on Wall Street overnight spoke to an edgy market mood and the FTSE 100 started the day firmly on the back foot on Friday,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Barclays topped the losers’ list, reflecting the tricky position for the banks, with some European shares in the sector chalking up big losses on lingering fears of contagion and the threat of regulatory intervention.

“It is difficult to see a path through the current turmoil around inflation, rates, geopolitical tensions and the recent banking crisis which doesn’t involve some pain.”

The gloom comes despite statistics on Friday morning showing a big jump in UK retail sales last month, and separate purchasing managers index (PMI) data showing the private sector has been growing so far in March.

But the PMI data showed that while the UK private sector as a whole is growing, the same cannot be said for manufacturers.

“European PMI data shows a big divergence between the services and manufacturing sector,” Ms Mould said.

“It could be the latter is a canary in the coal mine for a more pronounced economic slowdown.”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that the UK looked increasingly on track to avoid a recession.

The Bank upgraded its forecast for the second quarter of this year to see a small increase in GDP rather than the 0.4% drop it had previously expected.

