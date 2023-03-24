Banks drag European markets lower amid Deutsche Bank woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks drag European markets lower amid Deutsche Bank woes

By Press Association
General view of the London office of Deutsche Bank (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Banks suffered another poor session on Friday as Deutsche Bank became the latest financial firm to start putting traders on edge.

Europe’s biggest markets all dropped in value as uncertainty once again rippled through.

It came after particular worries about Deutsche Bank caused shares to drop by more than 14% before midday on Friday and credit default swaps – which are used by Deutsche’s bondholders as insurance should it fail – soared.

Shares in the company reduced their losses slightly as investors suggested another Credit Suisse scenario was not of the horizon, but sentiment remained dented.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “It looks like the banking crisis isn’t solved.

“Stocks are down heavily today, especially in Europe, as everyone’s struggler-of-choice Deutsche Bank sees its stock fall sharply.

“This renewed bout of selling shows that the takeover of Credit Suisse hasn’t put a lid on the crisis, and investors will go into the weekend hoping for some more calming words from authorities.”

In London, banking firms Standard Chartered and Barclays were among the weakest performers as a result.

The FTSE 100 moved 1.26%, or 94.15 points, lower to finish at 7,405.45.

Elsewhere, the German Dax fell by 1.81%, and the French Cac 40 decreased by 1.9% at the close.

In the US, the European sell-off spread, causing stateside markets to open in the red, with JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup all lower.

Meanwhile, sterling dropped back as cautious investors sought solace in the dollar

The pound was down 0.54% to 1.222 US dollars, and rose by 0.19% to 1.136 euros at market close in London.

In company news, investors cheered pub group Wetherspoons on Friday as it saw sales jump ahead of pre-pandemic levels and returned to a half-year profit.

The hospitality giant, which runs 843 pubs in the UK and Ireland, reported a 5% increase in sales over the six months to January 29 compared with the same period in 2019, and up 13% compared with the previous year.

Shares gained by 79p to 660p as a result on Friday.

Pharmaceutical group GSK dropped back after a California judge denied the company’s bid to keep expert testimony allegedly linking its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac to cancer out of an upcoming trial.

Analysts said the ruling will weigh on GSK’s share price until the trial begins in July. Shares dipped by 36.6p to 1,401.2p.

Marine services firm James Fisher & Sons sank after it told investors that revenues are set to have slipped back more than 3% over the past year to £475 million.

Shares dropped by 18.5p to 294.5p as it confirmed profitability also set to hold roughly flat.

The price of oil lost ground as a result of wider market weakness and resultant uncertainty over demand.

Brent crude oil decreased by 1.98% to 74.41 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Reckitt Benckiser, up 120p at 6,104p, British American Tobacco, up 48.5p at 2,872p, Beazley, up 7.5p at 564.5p, Diageo, up 36p at 3,599p, and Endeavour Mining, up 17p at 1,860p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Standard Chartered, down 40.6p at 591.8p, Ashtead, down 263p at 4,737p, Barclays, down 5.88p at 133.9p, JD Sports, down 7.1p at 163.95p, and CRH, down 160p at 3,888p.

General view of the London office of Deutsche Bank (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
