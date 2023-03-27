Missed payments at alarmingly high levels, says Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missed payments at alarmingly high levels, says Which?

By Press Association
The proportion of people struggling to get their finances on track remains concerningly high, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The proportion of people struggling to get their finances on track remains concerningly high, according to Which?



The consumer group said January tends to be a month when people are particularly grappling with their debts, as bills from Christmas pile up.

But this year the numbers struggling have remained high in February and March, according to the Which? consumer insight tracker.

A survey by Yonder of more than 2,000 people for Which? in March indicated that 8.8% of households missed or defaulted on a payment in March, as did 8.2% and 8.1% in January and February.

The research was released ahead of hikes to some household bills, including those for broadband and mobile phones, water and council tax.

Which? said its findings underline the need for the Government and companies in essential sectors to support the most financially vulnerable.

A range of cost-of-living support is available. People can visit the helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk for more information.

As part of the support being given, millions of households across the UK will automatically receive a £301 payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) between April 25 and May 17.

The payment reference for bank accounts will be “DWP COLP”, along with the claimant’s national insurance number.

It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as universal credit or pension credit, in 2023/24.

Which? said six in 10 (60%) households surveyed in March had reported making at least one adjustment to cover their essential spending, such as utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicines in the previous month.

Adjustments included cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing. This is consistent with the level seen for the past few months, Which? said.

A 51-year-old man from the south-east of England told Which?’s survey: “It is a struggle to pay bills and afford food. There is no money for anything but the essentials and sometimes not even enough for those. This is making me miserable all the time and making my mental health even worse.”

A 40-year-old woman from Scotland said: “I am anxious about the future and struggling to pay upcoming bills.”

A 73-year-old woman from Northern Ireland said she was: “Finding it difficult to heat the home, buy food and pay bills.”

And a 49-year-old man from the south-west of England said: “I’m finding that I am spending more than I have incoming. I’ve had to put some bills on hold and have had to cut my spending on groceries. I’m also borrowing from family from time-to-time.”

More positively, the research indicated that consumer confidence appears to be recovering slightly.

A fifth (21%) of those surveyed believe the UK economy will improve over the next 12 months, while 54% think it will get worse, while the remainder were neutral or said they did not know.

This gave a net confidence reading in the future economy of minus 33.

While this is a negative reading, it is an improvement compared with a net reading of minus 68 recorded six months ago, Which? said.

The consumer group said measures including extending the energy price guarantee at its current level are important steps.

The Government recently confirmed that the energy price guarantee limiting typical bills at £2,500 a year, will be extended for households for another three months, from April to June.

Which? wants businesses providing essentials to ensure that they help people as much as possible during the cost-of-living crisis.

For consumers struggling to make payments, there is support available, Which? said. Lenders or landlords may be able to help with a plan to make the costs more manageable for homeowners or renters.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research suggests millions of households are struggling to get their finances on track amid huge pressure on the cost of living.

“This should set off alarm bells, particularly as painful increases to many essential bills are due to take effect in a matter of days.

“Our findings underline the need for the Government and companies in essential sectors – such as supermarkets, energy and telecoms providers – to do everything in their power to support consumers, particularly those struggling financially, through this incredibly difficult time.”

