Ocado sticks by earnings outlook as retail sales rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ocado sticks by earnings outlook as retail sales rise

By Press Association
Online grocer Ocado has said its retail business remains on track to return to profit as it posted a rise in first quarter sales despite ongoing ‘challenging’ trading (Doug Peters/PA)
Online grocer Ocado has said its retail business remains on track to return to profit as it posted a rise in first quarter sales despite ongoing ‘challenging’ trading (Doug Peters/PA)

Online grocer Ocado said its retail business remains on track to return to profit as it posted a rise in first-quarter sales despite ongoing “challenging” trading.

The group’s retail arm, which is run as a joint venture with high street giant Marks & Spencer, delivered a 3.4% rise in revenues to £583.7 million over the 13 weeks to February 26.

But with price inflation stripped out, sales by volume are still falling, with customers also buying less per shop as they return to pre-Covid shopping habits.

It said average basket sizes fell 7.5% to 45 items, offset by an 8.3% surge in average selling prices amid surging food inflation, leaving the overall basket value flat.

The group added that order frequency has returned to levels seen before the pandemic struck.

Average orders per week at Ocado.com lifted 3.6% to 381,000.

Ocado stuck to its full-year guidance, reiterating that it expects the retail business to remain loss-making in its first half, but hopes to swing out of the red by the year end as sales growth recovers, leaving it with marginal underlying earnings growth for the full year.

Ocado Retail chief executive Hannah Gibson said: “While the trading environment remains challenging, we expect to build momentum through the second half of the year.

“This solid 2023 performance will enable us to return to sales growth and profitability.”

The group is forecasting mid-single digit retail sales growth over the full year, “reflecting a return to volume growth as the challenging comparison to larger volume basket shopping behaviours that remained in early 2022 fades”.

Ocado revealed last month that losses widened across the wider group to £501 million in 2022 from £177 million in 2021, with its retail business swinging to an underlying loss of £4 million.

It was hit by a cutback in customer spending per shop as well as soaring cost pressures, which took their toll on its bottom line.

But it said in its latest update that more customers are shopping with the group, with a 13.8% increase in active customers to 951,000 at the end of its first quarter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
2
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Online grocer Ocado has said its retail business remains on track to return to profit as it posted a rise in first quarter sales despite ongoing ‘challenging’ trading (Doug Peters/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
Online grocer Ocado has said its retail business remains on track to return to profit as it posted a rise in first quarter sales despite ongoing ‘challenging’ trading (Doug Peters/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…
Tumilty won the trophy with Rovers last year and was this year's goal hero for Accies. Images: SNS.
Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented