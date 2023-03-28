Diageo’s Ivan Menezes to step down as chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diageo’s Ivan Menezes to step down as chief executive

By Press Association
Spirits giant Diageo has appointed its first female chief executive after announcing the retirement of Sir Ivan Menezes after a decade in the top job (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Spirits giant Diageo has appointed its first female chief executive after announcing the retirement of Sir Ivan Menezes after a decade in the top job (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Multinational spirits giant Diageo has appointed its first female chief executive after announcing the retirement of Sir Ivan Menezes after a decade in the top job.

Debra Crew will step up from her current position as chief operating officer and lead the FTSE 100-listed business from July 1.

Mr Menezes joined Diageo, which owns brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, when it formed in 1997 and has spent more than 25 years in senior positions.

Diageo investment plan
Ivan Menezes is leaving Diageo after 25 years with the drinks giant (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He took home a pay packet of more than £7.8 million in the year to June 2022, which included his fixed salary, an annual bonus and a long-term incentive of £3.85 million.

Mr Menezes has been at the helm of Diageo during a period of significant growth, the firm said, with it now selling more than 200 brands in 180 markets.

He was made a knight for services to business and to equality in the King’s 2023 New Year Honours list.

Meanwhile, Ms Crew has held senior positions at tobacco company Reynolds American and PepsiCo and previously served as an officer in the US army.

She is set to join Diageo’s board when she takes on the top role and will work alongside chief financial officer Lavanya Chandrashekar.

Diageo was named the top company for female representation at board level in the FTSE Women Leaders Review in February.

Diageo chairman Javier Ferran said: “The board is enormously grateful for Ivan’s contribution over the past decade. Under his stewardship, Diageo has consistently delivered a truly impressive performance to become one of the most respected businesses in the world.

“The board has diligently planned for Ivan’s successor, and we are delighted to have appointed a leader of Debra’s calibre to the role.

“Debra has been a highly valued member of Diageo’s leadership team in recent years with an impressive track record of delivery both at Diageo and across other global consumer goods companies.

“I have no doubt that Diageo is in the right hands for the next phase of its growth.”

Mr Menezes added: “It has been an enormous honour leading Diageo over the past decade. I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Debra.”

