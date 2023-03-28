Next to buy Cath Kidston out of administration – but jobs will be cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next to buy Cath Kidston out of administration – but jobs will be cut

By Press Association
Next has bought fashion and homeware brand Cath Kidston (Nick Ansell/PA)
Next has bought fashion and homeware brand Cath Kidston (Nick Ansell/PA)

High street giant Next has agreed to buy fashion and homeware brand Cath Kidston out of administration, although its remaining stores will be closed and some redundancies will be made.

Next told shareholders it will buy the brand name, domain names and intellectual property for the business for £8.5 million.

CK Acquisitions, the registered company behind Cath Kidston, hired administrators from PwC to oversee the insolvency earlier on Tuesday.

The administrators said that there “will be redundancies” at the business, which currently employs 125 people, but did not disclose how many would be immediately affected.

Shops stock
It comes after Next struck deals for Joules and Made.com last year (Ian West/PA)

The group’s remaining stores in London, Ashford, Cheshire Oaks and York will stay open to sell current stock before being closed permanently.

Administrators said the business sought a rescue takeover as the retail sector “continues to be exposed to testing market conditions”.

It comes almost three years after Cath Kidston previously fell into administration, with the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs and almost of all of its stores.

The brand was however saved and was snapped up by turnaround specialist Hilco Capital, less than a year ago.

Its takeover is part of a recent spree of takeover deals by Next for stricken brands, having bought Made.com and Joules last year.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator and partner at PwC, said: “Cath Kidston is a well-loved lifestyle brand founded in 1993 and I am pleased to say that it has been bought by Next who will make sure it continues to flower under their ownership.

“The company has over recent years navigated through incredibly challenging market conditions including the pandemic restrictions, and most recently the decline in consumer spending driven by cost-of-living pressures and rising costs.

“In the short term its four stores will continue to remain open whilst operations are wound down.

“Sadly, there will be redundancies during this period of wind down and we will continue to support the staff throughout this period.”

As part of the agreement, the cathkidston.com domain will be licensed back to the administrators for up to 12 weeks to allow stock to be cleared before the brand is relaunched under its new ownership.

