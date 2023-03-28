FTSE positive as commodities gain and banking firms steady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE positive as commodities gain and banking firms steady

By Press Association
The FTSE moved up by slightly more than 12 points (John Walton/PA)
The FTSE 100 posted modest gains on Tuesday as a strong performance by oil and commodity firms helped London edge its European counterparts.

Recent volatility driven by banking stocks and fears of a widening crisis across the sector appeared to have markedly calmed during a broadly cautious trading session.

The FTSE was treading water for most of the day as a result but was partly tipped higher by a rise for oil giant BP after it announced, along with Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC, to finance a joint venture to take a 50% stake in Israel’s NewMed Energy.

London’s top index moved 0.17%, or 12.48 points, higher to finish at 7,484.25.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have struggled for direction today, with upward pressure on short-term yields serving to act as a modest drag on the markets’ ability to build solidly on the gains seen yesterday.

“There still appears to be an abundance of caution when it comes to driving prices higher, in the wake of the turmoil of last week, with outperformance from the basic resources and energy sector offsetting weakness in commercial real estate, helping to keep the FTSE 100 in positive territory.”

Across the Channel, concerns about European banking woes also appeared to calm but continued recession fears weighed on any opportunity for major improvements.

The Dax rose by 0.09% and the French Cac 40 increased by 0.14% at the close.

In the US, stocks opened slightly lower after a mixed finish to Monday’s session.

Meanwhile, sterling made gains against the dollar for the second day in a row after fresh data showed shop price inflation continued to rise over the past month.

The pound was up 0.47% to 1.234 US dollars and rose by 0.09% to 1.138 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Ocado slipped back in share value after it saw average shopper basket sizes fall 7.5% over the first quarter of its financial year.

Nevertheless, the firm saw total sales increase as it was offset by an 8.3% surge in average selling prices due to surging food inflation, which has continued to accelerate, according to new BRC figures also released on Tuesday.

The online grocery business closed down 8.1p at 444p as a result.

Scottish drinks firm AG Barr received a flat reception from investors despite posting a 5.2% increase in pre-tax profits for the past year. Shares fell 33p to 509p.

Betting giant 888 struggled during the session after its William Hill arm was hit by the Gambling Commission’s record settlement after confirming it would pay out £19.2 million for “widespread and alarming” social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

Social responsibility failures at William Hill businesses included allowing one customer to open a new account and spend £23,000 in 20 minutes. Shares dropped by 0.05p to 54.45p as a result.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil increased by 1.2% to 79.06 US dollars (£64.07) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were BP, up 11.4p at 507.8p, IAG, up 3p at 140.24p, Glencore, up 9.3p at 458.9p, Rio Tinto, up 106p at 5,338p, and Prudential, up 18p at 1,044.5p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Hargreaves Lansdown, down 20.6p at 767.8p, Ocado, down 8.1p at 444p, Rightmove, down 9.8p at 541.4p, Haleon, down 5.25p at 321p, and Beazley, down 9p at 560p.

