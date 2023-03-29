Sparkling wine sales fizz for Chapel Down amid price rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sparkling wine sales fizz for Chapel Down amid price rises

By Press Association
Winemaker Chapel Down has reported a jump in sales and profits after selling a record number of sparkling wines and bumping up its prices.

The Kent-based company said sales of traditional-method sparkling wine – which includes its Brut and sparkling Bacchus – surged by more than 50% over 2022, as the business took steps to become a premium brand.

It sold a record 790,000 bottles following an “outstanding” harvest during the year, which means it could produce more than two million bottles of wine.

Brand associations with sporting events like English cricket at the Ashes over the summer also helped lift sales as people enjoyed a tipple during the hot weather.

The retailer said the average price of items it sold increased by nearly a fifth, partly because it focused on marketing higher-priced drinks.

But it also bumped up prices for consumers in a bid to offset inflation pressures, which have pushed up the cost of glass, dry goods, energy and staffing across the industry.

Furthermore, Chapel Down said the fallout from Brexit continues to affect access to EU workers for viticulture (winegrowing) but that it is trialling the latest mechanical picking technology for a small proportion of still wine grapes.

The firm’s net revenues jumped by a tenth to total £15.6 million, and gross profit increased by a fifth to £8.5 million in 2022.

Nevertheless, it saw sales of spirits, which includes gin and vodka, decline by a third, and still wine sales drop by nearly 40%, which the business blamed on a disappointing 2021 harvest and as it focuses its efforts on sparkling wines.

Chapel Down said its brand name will be associated with a number of UK sporting events this year, including at Ascot Racecourse and cricket again, as well as creating a limited-edition vintage sparkling wine for King Charles’s coronation.

Chief executive Andrew Carter said plans to double the size of the business by 2026 are under way.

He said 2022 “has been a record year for Chapel Down with exceptional profitable growth delivered, driven by the stellar performance of our traditional-method sparkling wines, as we continue to premium-ise the Chapel Down brand.

“The English wine industry is enjoying the fruits of its extraordinary terroir, favourable climate and sustained investment, and these advantages show no sign of abating.

“This underpins our plans to double the size of the Chapel Down business by 2026.”

