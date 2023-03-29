45% of people ‘have visited places where cash was discouraged or not accepted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
45% of people ‘have visited places where cash was discouraged or not accepted’

By Press Association
Nearly half of people have recently been somewhere that has not accepted or has discouraged the use of cash, according to ATM network Link (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nearly half of people have recently been somewhere that has not accepted or has discouraged the use of cash, according to ATM network Link (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nearly half of people have recently been somewhere that has not accepted or has discouraged the use of cash, according to a survey.

Some 45% of people surveyed by YouGov between March 8 and 9 said they had been somewhere in the previous eight weeks where cash was discouraged or not accepted.

One in five (20%) found this fairly or very inconvenient, the research, commissioned by ATM network Link, found.

Locations where people said they had been unable to pay with coins and banknotes included restaurants, cafes and car parks.

The findings indicated that people in London were particularly likely to have been discouraged or prevented from paying in cash and people in Northern Ireland were particularly unlikely to have been stopped from or put off using cash to pay.

When asked how people use cash to manage their finances, a fifth (20%) said they put spare change in jars or piggy banks.

Saving in jars or piggy banks was found to be most popular in Wales (32%), Scotland (30%) and Northern Ireland (25%).

The majority of people (71%) surveyed had used cash in the previous two weeks.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link, said: “We know many people are comfortable paying with cards or online, but there are still millions of people who don’t use technology and this is problematic.

“It’s also interesting to see cash used for saving and that some people are going back to basics when managing their money, using cash to budget, saving loose change in coin jars and writing all their outgoings in one place.”

More than 2,100 people across the UK were surveyed.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Older people are constantly telling us how left behind they feel, and how much more harder life is when they are unable to use cash.

“Many older people view cash as the most reliable and straightforward way to pay for goods and services, as well as an effective means of managing their weekly budget when money is extremely tight – as it is for the majority at the moment.

“Being excluded from paying for things with cash exacerbates the problems that many older people are already facing, especially for those who don’t have a smartphone, easy access to online or mobile banking, or a debit or credit card.”

