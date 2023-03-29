DVLA workers to strike in ongoing civil service dispute

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fresh strikes have been announced by workers at the DVLA in the long-running civil service dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 700 of its members at the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency’s call centre in Swansea will walk out on April 11 and 12.

The union said the strike is likely to cause disruption to those making enquiries about their driving licences.

The PCS has already announced plans for a strike by 133,000 civil servants in 132 government departments on April 28, while Passport Office workers begin a five-week stoppage on April 2.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We are serious about winning this dispute; ministers should be serious about negotiating with us.

“Our action will continue to escalate until ministers put money on the table to help our members get through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”

A DVLA spokesperson said: “The quickest and easiest way to deal with DVLA is through our online services which are operating as normal during this period of industrial action.

“There are likely to be delays for customers calling DVLA during this period of industrial action.”