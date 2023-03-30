LV= sees retirement profit halve as insurer ‘not immune’ to economic woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LV= sees retirement profit halve as insurer ‘not immune’ to economic woes

By Press Association
Mutual life insurer LV= admitted it is ‘not immune’ to economic challenges after revealing profits from it savings and retirement division halved over 2022 (LV=/PA)
Mutual life insurer LV= has admitted it is "not immune" to economic challenges after revealing profits from it savings and retirement division halved over 2022 and it sunk deeper into a loss.

Mutual life insurer LV= has admitted it is “not immune” to economic challenges after revealing profits from it savings and retirement division halved over 2022 and it sunk deeper into a loss.

The insurance and retirement specialist said it made a loss before tax and before member bonuses of £265 million last year, compared with a loss £66 million in 2021.

It also saw its overall trading profit dip compared with the previous year as it faced volatility in the financial markets, which affects investments.

Sales in its pensions products and smoothed managed funds – a pension scheme aimed at reducing investment volatility – in particular suffered a decline as a result of difficult economic conditions, the company said.

It saw a 55% decline in the trading profit of its savings and retirement division.

Nevertheless, sales of annuities surged by more than 90%, equity release jumped by a fifth and protection products increased by nearly a tenth.

Its overall trading profit dipped by just 3% to £28 million from £29 million in 2021.

David Hynam, LV’s chief executive, said: “There’s no doubt that the current economic challenges and uncertainty are affecting businesses around the UK.

“High inflation, rising interest rates and low growth are posing challenges for businesses and consumers alike. We are not immune to this and we know that our members will be no less affected, not least by the rising cost of living.

“Despite these challenges, and as a result of our focused business strategy, the outlook for LV= remains positive.

“Despite difficult market conditions, we have traded well with our protection, equity release and annuities products all exceeding their 2021 sales levels.

“LV= members can be confident that we are doing our utmost to deliver the value for money they rightly expect in tough economic times.”

Mr Hynam joined the group from Bupa in September after former boss Mark Hartigan led its failed attempt to sell itself to a US private equity firm in a £530 million deal.

Mr Hartigan stepped down after facing calls to quit when the deal fell through.

The company has since remained a mutual, and revealed it shared £35 million in bonuses to its eligible members last year.

