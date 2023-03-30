FTSE rally continues amid cooling inflation in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE rally continues amid cooling inflation in Europe

By Press Association
London’s top flight moved 0.74%, or 56.16 points, higher to finish at 7,620.43 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s top flight moved 0.74%, or 56.16 points, higher to finish at 7,620.43 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The FTSE 100 continued its string of positive performances this week to strike a new two-week high.

Improving consumer sentiment due to hopes of easing inflation led to a rebound for consumer and commercial real estate shares during Thursday’s session.

London’s top flight moved 0.74%, or 56.16 points, higher to finish at 7,620.43.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC markets UK, said: “We’ve seen another positive day for European markets, with the FTSE 100 pushing up to its highest levels in two weeks, although it remains well short of reversing its March losses, unlike the Dax which has reversed nearly all its post-March 9 decline.

“The commercial real estate sector has continued its rebound from yesterday, led by British Land and Land Securities in London and Vonovia in Germany.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the picture was particularly positive as Spanish inflation was cut by almost half this month while Germany also reported that prices are cooling.

The Dax rose by 1.26% and the French Cac 40 increased by 1.06% at the close.

Across the Atlantic, stocks also made gains, driven by stronger tech firms, with traders also welcoming lower US GDP growth in the fourth quarter amid predictions the Federal Reserve will pause recent interest rate increases.

Meanwhile, sterling was weaker than the euro after signs of falling inflation across eurozone countries helped to bolster the currency.

The pound was up 0.44% to 1.236 US dollars and fell by 0.06% to 1.134 euros at market close in London.

In company news, energy group SSE was among the day’s stronger performers after it hiked its annual earnings outlook once again despite lower-than-expected power from renewable generation.

The FTSE 100 group, which no longer supplies energy directly to households, said it now expects underlying earnings per share of more than 160p in 2022-23.

The group, which had already improved its guidance in January, saw shares lift by 72p to 1,809.5p.

Elsewhere, Moonpig shares increased in value after the online cards and gifts business recorded its biggest week of sales in the UK before Mother’s Day earlier this month.

The business also assured investors that trading had been “resilient” over the past six months, despite recently revealing it had taken a hit from Royal Mail postal strikes and waning consumer demand.

Shares in the group were up 12.1p at 125.7p.

Ocado had a second strong session of gains as sentiment rebounded following its trading update on Tuesday.

The online retail business closed 49.2p higher at 527.2p, swinging to its highest for three weeks.

The price of oil made further gains following a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, although it stayed below Wednesday’s peaks.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.01% to 79.07 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 49.2p to 527.2p, Land Securities, up 26.8p to 623.4p, JD Sports, up 7.2p to 175.4p, SSE, up 72p to 1,809.5p, and British Land, up 37p to 941p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Phoenix Group, down 23.4p to 543.4p, Aviva, down 14.6p to 405.5p, Abrdn, down 5.6p to 203.1p, Taylor Wimpey, down 2.2p to 119.2p, and Mondi, down 21.0p to 1,283.5p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Andrew Blaney outside Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
UFC president Dana White has donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Kevin Bowie (left) has failed in an appeal regarding the death of Michael McArthur (right).
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented