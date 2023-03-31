Cost-of-living challenge fuelling surge in bogus insurance claims – Zurich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost-of-living challenge fuelling surge in bogus insurance claims – Zurich

By Press Association
Zurich UK detected a 31% jump in fraudulent property-related claims in 2022 and a 7% rise in fake casualty claims, compared with the previous year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Zurich UK detected a 31% jump in fraudulent property-related claims in 2022 and a 7% rise in fake casualty claims, compared with the previous year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An insurer detected a a 31% jump in fraudulent property-related claims in 2022 and a 7% rise in fake casualty claims, compared with the previous year.

Zurich UK, which released the figures, added that it typically foiled fraud worth nearly £200,000 every day last year, as cost-of-living challenges spurred a surge in bogus claims.

Overall, Zurich prevented 3,460 fraudulent claims last year, worth roughly £20,000 per claim.

The total value of fraud prevented across all lines of business was £71.5 million, averaging around £195,890 per day.

But the insurer said that a drop-off in spurious whiplash claims had helped to push motor-related fraud levels down.

Scott Clayton, head of claims fraud at Zurich, said: “Households continue to face financial strains due to the cost-of-living crisis, and unfortunately this has led to an uptick in insurance fraud.

“Fraudsters are continually evolving in their methods, but so are we, and we now have more tools in our arsenal to detect fraud than ever before.

“Fraudulent claimants should be aware of the real-world consequences of their actions, which can include criminal prosecution and prison sentences for those caught.”

Zurich said it has invested in new software to uncover fraudsters who attempt to hide their identity by providing false name or address details, and last year it launched “real-time” fraud checks to help speed up the claims handling process.

Detective chief inspector Tom Hill, from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said: “We understand that the rising cost-of-living has presented challenges for many people across the country – but turning to crime is never the answer.

“Submitting a bogus insurance claim may seem like a victimless crime, but it in fact drives up the cost of premiums for everyone. As well as this, it could land you with a criminal record.

“Exaggerating or fabricating a claim may seem like a quick way to make money, but a conviction will have a lasting impact on your life.”

Last year, the the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) said it has seen a rise in people being added to the Insurance Fraud Register (IFR).

The IFR is a national database of insurance fraudsters. When an insurance application or claim is proven to be fraudulent the insurer can register individuals, businesses and information such as emails and phone numbers linked to the fraud on the IFR.

Those on the database could be denied insurance services or will have to pay a significantly higher cost due to the increased risk.

There are various legitimate ways to save on insurance costs, such as by shopping around or finding a broker through the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) also provides information on what customers might need to consider when taking out insurance.

Insurer Aviva has previously said it was expecting to see more claims fraud as people came under financial stress.

