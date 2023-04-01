Docklands Light Railway workers launch strike over pay By Press Association April 1 2023, 10.04am Share Docklands Light Railway workers launch strike over pay Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/business-environment/business/4270546/docklands-light-railway-workers-launch-strike-over-pay/ Copy Link The Docklands light railway in east London (John Stillwell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Cleaners, security staff and other workers on the Docklands Light Railway have launched a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by ISS on the London railway have rejected an offer the union said was worth 1.8%. The RMT claimed ISS staff on the DLR are underpaid compared to others on Transport for London performing equivalent roles. The Mudchute DLR station in London (Joe Giddens/PA) RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ISS are a multimillion-pound company whose arrogance knows no bounds. “They already pay staff poorly and with inflation rapidly increasing an offer of 1.8% shows they do not care one jot for their staff. “RMT will continue their campaign for pay justice for these workers who are some of the most exploited in the transport system. “Ultimately Mayor Sadiq Khan needs to end the injustice of exploitation of contracted-out staff by bringing these workers back in house as soon as possible.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 15 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 16 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 8 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on… Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations… Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie' Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 2 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 3 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 6 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 7 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 9 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 10 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today