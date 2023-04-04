Rathbones snaps up Investec wealth business in £839m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rathbones snaps up Investec wealth business in £839m deal

By Press Association
Rathbones has snapped up the wealth and investment division of rival Investec Group in a deal worth about £839m (Philip Toscano/PA)
Rathbones has snapped up the wealth and investment division of rival Investec Group in a deal worth about £839 million.

The move will see the creation of the UK’s “leading discretionary wealth manager” with combined funds under management of £100 billion, the firms said.

Investec Wealth & Investment UK, a private wealth manager, is set to merge with asset manager Rathbones to create a bigger group, referred to as the “enlarged Rathbones Group”, which the companies say will benefit customers and shareholders.

Investec chief executive Fani Titi said: “The combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and Rathbones brings together two businesses which have a long-standing heritage in UK wealth management and closely aligned cultures.

“The strategic fit of the two businesses is compelling, with complementary strengths and capabilities to enhance the overall proposition for clients.”

The tie-up will create £18 million in cost savings as the two businesses’ technology platforms and operations are merged, and £32 million from other operational efficiencies including overlapping offices.

But it is also set to spend £34 million in incentivising staff to “deliver the benefits of the combination” over approximately five years, primarily given out as Rathbones shares.

Rathbones chief executive Paul Stockton said volatility in the financial markets and recent inflationary pressures have driven the opportunity to merge and create a stronger combined force.

The enlarged Rathbones Group will occupy an office in the same London building as Investec, and will continue to be chaired by Clive Bannister.

The terms of the deal will see Rathbones shares issued in exchange for 100% of the share capital of Investec’s wealth business.

Investec will be a long-term shareholder in the merged company and will be able to nominate two non-executive directors to join the board for as long as it holds at least a 20% stake.

