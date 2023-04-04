Gupta-linked bank Wyelands escapes £8.5m fine for series of failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gupta-linked bank Wyelands escapes £8.5m fine for series of failures

By Press Association
Wyelands Bank was part of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Bank of England has said it would have fined Sanjeev Gupta-connected bank Wyelands more than £8.5 million for a plethora of failures at the winding-down lender.

Wyelands was far too exposed to just one client in the form of Mr Gupta’s group of companies – which bought the bank in 2016 – the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said on Tuesday.

It also failed to properly archive WhatsApp messages, did not have proper risk management strategies, or comply with its own policies to mitigate potential conflicts of interest over its links to the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG).

Wyelands was, however, able to avoid the fine because it is being wound down.

The PRA said Wyelands has “very limited financial resources” and that fining the business “would not advance its general objective to promote the safety and soundness of firms”.

Steel crisis
Steel and commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Wyelands joined the GFG Alliance – a loose collection of companies linked to steel and commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta – in 2016.

But three years later the PRA said the bank had to limit its exposure to GFG, which had come to represent more than a quarter of Wyelands’ eligible capital.

It is the first time that the PRA has taken action against a company for breaching the large exposure limits that banks are subject to.

“The PRA expects firms to establish and maintain effective governance and risk management controls at all times,” said PRA chief executive Sam Woods.

“This is particularly important where a firm engages in complex transactions or where a significant proportion of its business is introduced by its wider group.

“Wyelands’ wide-ranging and serious failings resulted in the PRA taking swift supervisory action to minimise the risk to depositors and issuing today’s strong censure.”

Wyelands Bank chief executive Stephen Rose said: “The board of Wyelands Bank has been committed to working constructively with the PRA throughout its investigation, and welcomes the matter being drawn to a close.

“The board is grateful to the dedicated team of employees and advisers who have worked to protect depositors and support the bank throughout the investigation.”

GFG Alliance said: “Wyelands Bank’s shareholder has done what it can to support the PRA through this process and notes the PRA’s findings.

“The shareholder has injected significant funding into Wyelands Bank so all depositors were repaid in full, ensuring that none of Wyelands’ depositors suffered losses.

“The shareholder has also provided funding to ensure Wyelands Bank continued to operate in order to allow the regulatory process to be completed and for the bank to conclude its solvent wind-down.”

Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
