Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister buys stake in Richard Bacon’s Yes Yes Media

Elisabeth Murdoch’s media group has bought a “significant stake” in television presenter Richard Bacon’s new entertainment business Yes Yes Media.

Sister, the media business set up by Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider, said it has formed a “creative partnership” with the start-up business.

It said it has invested in Yes Yes to support the launch and growth of “the new unscripted entertainment venture”.

Yes Yes, a TV and tech entertainment business, was founded by former Blue Peter presenter Mr Bacon.

The new business also counts Friends actress Courteney Cox and her musician partner Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol among its backers.

Yes Yes is creating new unscripted formats and developing proprietary hardware and software designed to help viewers interact with content across devices.

The firm has hired California-based tech entrepreneurs Geoff Abbott and Reed Seerman to help lead this development.

“We’re now truly in the TikTok era, but traditional television entertainment hasn’t fully tapped into that in a way that feels native,” said Mr Bacon.

“I see all screens as television now. At Yes Yes we’re developing content that naturally and authentically meets audiences on any of their devices.

“We’re writing talent and game shows, collaborating with a video gaming company, and creating formats that we’ll live stream directly to viewers ourselves, with everyone watching changing the story.”

Elisabeth Murdoch, Sister co-founder and executive chair, said: “Sister was built to support the best creative talent regardless of genre or medium, and Richard’s vision to combine technology and storytelling is a perfect fit.

“He is a bold, creative entrepreneur, who is full of ideas and truly thinks differently and I’m delighted to bring his creativity, industry experience and commercial ambition into the Sister fold.”

On Tuesday, Yes Yes also announced a deal with French television producer Satisfaction to create new unscripted formats for local and global buyers, with also investing in the group.

Mr Bacon added: “The partnership with Satisfaction will allow us to grow quickly, by collaborating to create new and exciting television formats for global buyers.”