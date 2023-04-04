The most and least expensive seaside locations to buy a home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

The most and least expensive seaside locations to buy a home

By Press Association
A view of Padstow Beach, which is among the top 10 most expensive seaside locations, according to Halifax (Nick Potts/PA)
A view of Padstow Beach, which is among the top 10 most expensive seaside locations, according to Halifax (Nick Potts/PA)

The coastal town of Salcombe in Devon was Britain’s priciest seaside location to buy a home on average in 2022, analysis has suggested.

Located within an area of outstanding natural beauty, Salcombe swapped places with Sandbanks in Dorset, which was previously named by Halifax as the priciest seaside spot.

The bank analysed house price data for the 12 months to December 2022 to make the findings, looking at 209 coastal locations in total.

It found the average house price in Salcombe last year was just over £1.2 million.

A view of tall ships in Greenock
Greenock, Inverclyde, was identified by the Halifax as the least expensive seaside location (Danny Lawson/PA)

As well as attracting ramblers, Salcombe’s estuary location also makes it a popular place for activities on the water.

At the other end of the spectrum, Greenock in Inverclyde, Scotland, was found to have the lowest average house price of the seaside locations analysed, at £97,608.

Scotland dominated Halifax’s top 10 list of the least expensive seaside locations.

Halifax’s study indicated that, in general, the cost of coastal homes across Britain has increased by 56% between 2012 and 2022, from £195,509 to £304,460.

During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, coastal and rural locations were particularly popular as house hunters embarked on a “race for space”.

Many of the most expensive seaside locations were found along the coastline of southern England, in areas popular with second home owners.

Back in 2012, the average house price in Salcombe, at £558,538, was less than half the typical 2022 value.

Other locations where house prices have at least doubled over the past decade include Margate and Westgate-on-Sea in Kent.

By the end of 2022, a home in Margate cost 109% more, on average, than it did in 2012, rising from £146,276 to £305,191, and the average cost of a property in Westgate-on-Sea doubled, from £154,686 to £308,764.

A packed Margate beach
House prices in Margate have more than doubled, on average, over the past decade, according to Halifax (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “For many, owning a home by the sea is an aspiration, with coastal living offering beach walks, clean air and other health benefits.

“But this comes at a price in many locations and Britain’s most expensive seaside spot, Salcombe in Devon, will set buyers back over £1.2 million on average.

“When we delve deeper into the cost of Britain’s seaside homes, it’s clear that there is a broad spectrum in house prices.

“Whilst million-pound properties are abundant in the south west of England, in contrast, homes in Greenock in Scotland are valued on average at less than £100,000.

“Second home ownership undoubtedly plays a role in driving up prices in the most desirable locations. While house prices in any location are driven by factors such as supply and demand and interest rates, there are also socio-economic factors at play.

“Some of these factors are more acute in Britain’s coastal communities, and many British towns most in need of investment also sit near the shore.”

Halifax used Land Registry data covering England and Wales, in addition to figures from the Registers of Scotland, to make the findings.

Here are Britain’s most expensive locations to buy a seaside home out of the 209 locations analysed, according to Halifax, with the average house price (based on figures for the 12 months to December 2022):

1. Salcombe, Devon, South West, £1,244,025

2. Sandbanks, Dorset, South West, £952,692

3. Aldeburgh, Suffolk, East of England, £794,492

4. Padstow, Cornwall, South West, £790,847

5. Lymington, Hampshire, South East, £663,474

6. Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, South East, £611,816

7. Dartmouth, Devon, South West, £567,985

8. Kingsbridge, Devon, South West, £556,659

9. Wadebridge, Cornwall, South West, £548,669

10. Budleigh Salterton, Devon, South West, £537,681

Here are Britain’s least expensive locations to buy a seaside home out of the 209 locations analysed, according to Halifax, with the average house price (based on figures for the 12 months to December 2022):

1. Greenock, Inverclyde, Scotland, £97,608

2. Girvan, Ayrshire, Scotland, £105,410

3. Millport, Ayrshire, Scotland, £111,381

4. Invergordon, Ross and Cromarty, Scotland £114,962

5. Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland, £116,414

6. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, North East, £117,663

7. Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, £117,884

8. Wick, Caithness, Scotland, £124,857

9. Thurso, Caithness, Scotland, £126,716

10. Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, £129,348

And here are the locations with the biggest house price increases between 2012 and 2022, according to Halifax, with the average house price in 2022 followed by the percentage increase:

1. Salcombe, Devon, South West, £1,244,025, 123%

2. Margate, Kent, South East, £305,191, 109%

3. Westgate-on-Sea, Kent, South East, £308,764, 100%

=4. Birchington, Kent, South East, £386,040, 98%

=4. Aldeburgh, Suffolk, East of England, £794,492, 98%

=6. Deal, Kent, South East, £391,325, 97%

=6. Ramsgate, Kent, South East, £307,737, 97%

=6. Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, South East, £611,816, 97%

9. Whitstable, Kent, South East, £483,692, 95%

=10. Padstow, Cornwall, South West, £790,847, 94%

=10. Burnham-On-Crouch, Essex, East of England, £418,609, 94%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
A view of Padstow Beach, which is among the top 10 most expensive seaside locations, according to Halifax (Nick Potts/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
A view of Padstow Beach, which is among the top 10 most expensive seaside locations, according to Halifax (Nick Potts/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented