‘Last-minute dash’ to make Isa arrangements ahead of new tax year on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Last-minute dash’ to make Isa arrangements ahead of new tax year on Thursday

By Press Association
Savers are making last-minute arrangements ahead of the new tax year on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Savers are making last-minute arrangements ahead of the new tax year on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Savers are making last-minute arrangements ahead of the new tax year on Thursday.

The annual contributions limit for Isas will remain frozen in the 2023/24 tax year, from April 6, at £20,000.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at financial services provider Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Every year we see a last-minute dash, as customers are keen to use this year’s Isa allowance before they lose it forever.

“This year it includes those who want to use their capital gains tax allowance too, before it more than halves overnight.”

Ms Coles said that Hargreaves Lansdown is also seeing an increase in pension contributions as a result of the dropping of the lifetime allowance – the limit on the total value of pension benefits someone can build in their lifetime without getting a tax charge – in the recent Budget.

She added: “It’s notable how many people are paying into the Jisas (Junior Isas) and Lisas (Lifetime Isas) of other people, as they’re keen to see their loved ones benefit from their allowances too.”

Ms Coles continued: “We always see a steady stream of people, and as usual we expect some people to take advantage of their allowances right up to 11.59pm.

“However, if you’re leaving things to the last minute, don’t forget that your transaction needs to be complete in time, so it’s worth giving yourself all the time you need.”

James McManus, chief investment officer at digital wealth manager Nutmeg, said: “From April 6 the amount of profit or ‘capital gain’ each person can make when selling valuable assets, like shares or a second home, will be more than halved to £6,000 from the existing level of £12,300.

“This allowance is called the ‘annual exempt amount’ and it will remain £6,000 for the 2023/24 tax year only, before being halved again to £3,000 in the 2024/25 tax year.”

He added: “Meanwhile, the £2,000 tax-free dividend allowance will be cut to £1,000 from April 2023 and shrink again to £500 in 2024/25.”

For savers looking at cash Isas, rates have improved significantly over the past year, amid rises in the Bank of England base rate.

The average easy access Isa rate has jumped from 0.38% on April 1 last year to 2.15% on April 1 2023, according to financial information website Moneyfacts.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts said: “The savings market overall is going through a buoyant period thanks to a mix of rate competition, base rate rises and the rush of launching enticing offers.

“However, there is no guarantee that the most lucrative offers will stay on the shelf for long as a new tax-year arrives.

“Savers will need to check their rate regularly to keep on top of the latest rate rises and remember that they can look for an alternative deal that allows them to transfer in their current Isa to keep their tax-free wrapper intact.”

Meanwhile, Madeleine Ingram, director at investment specialists Calculus, said: “The total amount you can save into a pension each year, without paying an additional tax charge, will go up to £60,000, from £40,000.”

The Government announced the scrapping of the pensions lifetime allowance, and the increase in the annual allowance from £40,000 to £60,000, following concerns that these ceilings may be acting as disincentives for people to remain in work.

Several tax and savings thresholds will, however, remain frozen.

“Fiscal drag” happens when thresholds and allowances do not increase in line with rises in wages and living costs, pushing people into paying more tax.

Among the threshold freezes, the standard income tax personal allowance – the amount of income someone does not have to pay tax on – will remain at £12,570.

Think-tank the Resolution Foundation has said that if this had risen in line with 10.1% inflation, the threshold would have increased to about £13,840.

The UK’s tax burden is expected to reach a post-war high of 37.7% of GDP in 2027-28, according to recently-published Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) documents.

The new tax year comes in a month that has been dubbed “awful April”, due to households grappling with rising bills, including broadband, mobile, water and council tax.

To help households deal with the impact of rising living costs, many benefits and the state pension are being uprated by 10.1% this month, alongside a 9.7% rise in the national living wage.

Millions of households receiving means-tested benefits will also benefit from enhanced cost-of-living payments across 2023-24, as part of the support available to households on lower incomes.

More than eight million households across the UK will receive a £301 cash boost by mid-May 2023.

The payments are part of a package of wider government support announced to tackle the cost of living in 2023-24, including a further £300 cost-of-living payment for eligible families in autumn 2023, with a payment of £299 in spring 2024.

Neil Hugh, head of workplace proposition at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “On April 10, most state benefits including universal credit and pension credit will rise by 10.1%.”

He said that, while this is a welcome boost, many state benefits go unclaimed each year.

Mr Hugh continued: “Many people don’t realise that if you get accepted for some benefits, it can mean you are entitled to others.

“If you’re struggling with the increased cost of living, it’s worth checking you’re claiming any and all payments you might be entitled to – it could make a difference.”

Mr Hugh said a good starting point to check benefit entitlements is to visit gov.uk.

He said: “Before using the benefit calculators you’ll need some key details to hand, including any savings, your single or joint income, your single or joint existing benefits, any income from a state or personal pension and any outgoings such as childcare, rent etc.

“Another option is MoneyHelper, a government-backed, free, impartial guidance service for money and pensions, which has a handy benefits page to help you find out what you’re entitled to, how to claim, when you qualify, and what to do if things go wrong.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
The incident happened at Kandy, Seagate. Image: Google.
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl

Editor's Picks