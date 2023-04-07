Tesco profits to come under pressure amid soaring food inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco profits to come under pressure amid soaring food inflation

By Press Association
Tesco is expected to reveal a dip in profits for the past year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco is expected to reveal a dip in profits for the past year (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tesco is expected to reveal a dip in profits for the past year as the supermarket group grappled with rampant food and drink inflation.

The UK’s largest retailer will update investors and analysts over its financial performance for the year to February in an update on Thursday April 13.

A consensus of analysts has said Tesco is due to reveal a strong rise in sales but lower profits due to the challenging backdrop for costs.

It is predicted to unveil a group adjusted operating profit of £2.6 billion for the year, which would be down from £2.8 billion a year earlier.

Profitability has been dented by rocketing energy prices and higher labour costs over the past year.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy
Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy

UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation saw a shock increase to 10.4% in February due to increased pressure on food prices, which worsened as a result of recent fruit and vegetable shortages.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 18% year on year in February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Tesco’s buying power will have shielded the group from inflation quite this high but chief executive officer Ken Murphy said at the firm’s previous update in January that it expected more inflation to hit the retailer.

Shareholders will be eager for the company to outline whether its cost inflation is starting to ease back yet or if profits are likely to remain constricted for longer.

Profitability has also been dented by the retailer’s investment in prices to keep customers coming through the door in the face of the continued growth of German discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl.

The efforts on value have helped support significant sales growth, with revenues expected to have risen to £65.7 billion over the past year from £54.8 billion.

Analysts have suggested that shareholders will be looking for efforts from the company to continue to support its market share amid the volatile economic backdrop.

“As the market leader, the group has market share of over 27% but, because of tough conditions, supermarkets like Aldi are enticing new customers,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“We don’t expect the league tables to be upended. But it will be important to assess if Tesco’s share has been nibbled away at, which would suggest consumer pressure is higher than previously thought.”

Bosses at Tesco will also have an opportunity to keep shareholders updated regarding its current strategy, which has seen the company cut further costs, such as through a management overhaul announced in January which cut around 2,100 jobs.

Sky News reported in February that the group was also reviewing the future of its banking arm.

