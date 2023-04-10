Britons cut back on groceries but spend more on TV subscriptions, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britons cut back on groceries but spend more on TV subscriptions, figures show

By Press Association
Figures show consumer card spending grew 4% year-on-year in March (PA)
Britons cut back on groceries and eating out in March but fuelled a resurgence in digital subscriptions to catch new seasons of popular TV programmes, figures show.

Consumer card spending grew 4% year-on-year in March, less than half the latest Consumer Prices Index rate, including owner occupiers’ housing costs, of 9.2%, according to Barclays.

However, home improvement and DIY stores enjoyed a seasonal boost while spending on digital content and subscriptions was up 4.1% – its highest year-on-year rise in five months – likely driven by the latest season premieres of popular shows such as Succession, Ted Lasso and The Mandalorian.

Spending on groceries increased 7.1%, well below the latest Office for National Statistics food price inflation rate of 18.2%, as 88% of shoppers say they were concerned about rising food prices and 62% reported finding ways to reduce the cost of their weekly shop, according to the report, which combines hundreds of millions of customer transactions with consumer research.

More than half of those seeking savings (53%) said they were cutting down on luxuries or one-off treats for themselves while 38% said they were planning meals in advance to avoid wasting food or using vouchers to get money off their grocery bill.

Spending on utilities was up 39.3% on last year as cold weather persisted into March and households kept their heating on.

As household bills continued to rise, 54% of consumers said they were cutting down on discretionary spending, especially eating out at restaurants (62%) and buying new clothes and accessories (63%).

Just a third of Britons (35%) said they would spend on activities over the King’s Coronation bank holiday weekend in May, with 11% saying they planned to buy food and drink for hosting friends or family and just 8% planning to spend money on drinks in bars and pubs.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: “The below-inflation rise in grocery spending shows that Brits are still trying their hardest to shave money off their weekly shop, as energy bills continue to rise.

“Cutbacks are also impacting restaurants, with a number of cash-strapped consumers even avoiding social plans that involve meals out.

“Hospitality and leisure businesses will be hoping that the busy bank holiday period provides a boost to counteract consumers’ everyday cost-savings.

“While predictions for the Coronation weekend are lacklustre, the results from Mother’s Day are more encouraging, demonstrating that Brits are still taking advantage of one-off moments to go out and celebrate.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 respondents between March 24-28.

