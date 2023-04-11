Union steps up search for information over construction work blacklisting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Union steps up search for information over construction work blacklisting

By Press Association
Unite said no stone would be left unturned in the probe (David Davies/PA)
Unite said no stone would be left unturned in the probe (David Davies/PA)

Unite is stepping up its search for information into the possible collusion by trade union officials into the blacklisting of construction workers.

The union established an independent inquiry last year into allegations that some union officials may have colluded with the blacklisting.

A legal team has been instructed to investigate whether any union officials from Unite or its predecessor unions were involved.

The inquiry is now entering its next stage, with the launch of an online portal to allow anyone who has any information relating to the inquiry to submit information.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Since becoming general secretary of Unite, I have made it completely clear that no stone will be left unturned to obtain conclusive proof whether any current or former union officials were involved in the blacklisting of workers.

“Blacklisting is a disgusting practice which ruins workers’ lives. Unite has been and continues to be at the forefront of stamping out this practice once and for all.

“That is why the inquiry into any collusion between union officials and blacklisters is so critical.”

In 2009, a raid on an organisation called the Consulting Association discovered it had been blacklisting thousands of construction workers, leaving many of them unable to find work again in the construction industry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Unite said no stone would be left unturned in the probe (David Davies/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for 'right now'?
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented