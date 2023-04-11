Shares rise across Europe as traders return from long weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shares rise across Europe as traders return from long weekend

By Press Association
Shares in London rose after the long weekend on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Shares in London rose on Tuesday as traders returned from the long weekend in a buoyant mood which helped to send France’s main stock index to a new high.

Concerns from the IMF that the global economy is facing an “uncertain” outlook also did not appear to take the wind out of the sails in European trading capitals.

In London, the FTSE 100 added 0.6%, a 44.16-point rise, which left it at 7,785.72 by the end of the day.

“European stock indices continued to rise on Tuesday despite the IMF expecting global growth to slow from 3.4% in 2022 to a downwardly revised 2.8% this year,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

The Cac 40 in Paris rose by 1%, hitting an all-time high during the day, while Germany’s Dax index was also in the green, up 0.4%.

The performance in the US was less strong, the S&P 500 rose by 0.1% while its Wall Street neighbour the Dow Jones rose 0.3%.

The indices are waiting for minutes from a meeting of the Federal Reserve and the US March inflation report, which are set to be released on Wednesday.

Mr Rudolph continued: “Last week’s appreciation in the US dollar, boosted by Friday’s strong US employment data as investors factor in a near 70% probability of another 25 basis-point Fed rate hike, has given way to some profit taking and depreciation in the greenback ahead of Wednesday’s inflation data.

“The price of gold and silver benefitted with the latter trading close to last week’s near one-year highs while the oil price is also seen to head higher.”

On currency markets, the pound rose 0.2% against the dollar to just over 1.24, while it dipped slightly to 1.138 euros.

In company news, ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl said that it had made a record £111 million in revenues in the six months to the end of March.

The business said that its two new sites in Peterborough and Speke had helped drive up sales, as had a new food menu with more sharing plates.

Shares initially rose on Tuesday morning, but ended up closing down by 0.4%.

Elsewhere Cineworld filed a restructuring plan in US bankruptcy court on Tuesday, setting out a plan that will wipe out shareholders.

The business hopes to fix its five billion dollar (£4 billion) pile of debt before it exits bankruptcy proceedings in the country.

But shareholders will be left without “any recovery”, the business said. Shares dipped by more than 35%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rio Tinto, up 260p to 5,555p, Antofagasta, up 71.5p to 1,551.5p, Anglo American, up 108.5p to 2,709p, Glencore, up 14.9p to 472.25p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 470p to 15,210p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, down 9.5p to 593p, Unite Group, down 15.0p to 964p, London Stock Exchange, down 94.0p to 7,928p, Haleon, down 3.9p to 346.7p, and GSK, down 16.6p to 1,506.4p.

