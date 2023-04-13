Imperial Brands on track to meet expectations despite vape setback in the US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imperial Brands on track to meet expectations despite vape setback in the US

By Press Association
Imperial Brands expects a rise in profit and revenue this financial year (Imperial Brands/PA)
Cigarette and vape-maker Imperial Brands said that it expects to meet expectations this year with rises in profit and revenue, but warned that its next-generation products had taken a hit in the US.

The business said that it was “on track to meet full-year expectations” in a short update to the stock market on Thursday morning.

Revenue and operating profit will grow this year, it said, despite remaining flat in the first half.

But the business warned that there had been “uncertainty” in the US which led sales of its next-generation products to fall in the first half.

It came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a marketing denial order for several of Imperial’s myblu vaping products last year.

“First-half NGP revenues are expected to be ahead of the prior period, driven by strong growth in Europe, more than offsetting declines in the US, driven by uncertainty caused by the marketing denial order for myblu,” it said.

Much of the cigarette industry is putting its hopes in new products such as heated tobacco and vaping pens as it tries to find new products to replace traditional tobacco which causes cancer.

US authorities have been tougher on vapes than many of their international peers.

On Wednesday, e-cigarette maker Juul agreed to pay nearly half a billion dollars to settle claims by six US states that it had unlawfully marketed its products to minors, according to reports.

Imperial Brands still managed to grow its share of the cigarette and other combustible products market in the US, Spain and Australia, three of its priority areas. This offset declines in the UK and Germany.

It means that the company has seen market share remain stable for two years running after several years of decline.

“Focused investment in our priority combustible markets continues to support the stabilisation of market share.

“We are consolidating the strong gains achieved last year with aggregate share in our top-five markets at the half year expected to be at a similar level to the prior period,” it said.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “As pressure mounts on consumers, tobacco’s resilience continues to hold up.

“Imperial Brands is flexing its pricing power further this year which it is confident will help it eke out modest revenue and profit growth.

“But with profits flat in the first half, even modest full-year growth expectations mean there’s a lot to deliver in the second half.

“Europe is Imperial’s biggest market and whilst market share gains elsewhere are currently compensating for declines in the UK and Germany, this is something to keep an eye on.”

