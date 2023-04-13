Shoppers pay more for less as Tesco makes £1bn profit during living costs crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoppers pay more for less as Tesco makes £1bn profit during living costs crisis

By Press Association
People paid more for less in Tesco last year as the business made £1 billion profit despite soaring food prices.

The supermarket said it made a billion before tax in the 12 months to the end of February.

But the profit was less than half of the more than £2 billion it made a year earlier – with the business trying to remain competitive by jacking up prices at a slower rate than some of its competitors.

Tesco said sales – the value of the products and services it sells to customers – rose by 7.2% to £65.8 billion even as the amount of product it sold fell.

This is because even as the supermarket sold less, it charged more per product on average – although it did not reveal how much prices have gone up for shoppers.

Controlling prices has been key for Tesco; it wants to be seen as a better option for customers during the cost-of-living crisis, analysts say.

Just a day before announcing its billion-pound profit, the business said it would cut milk prices, making it the first supermarket to do so for three years.

The power of Tesco as the biggest supermarket in the UK means it has been able to negotiate better contracts with its suppliers.

It means it has been able to increase prices at a slower rate than many of its competitors, or “inflate behind the market” as Tesco called it.

But Sue Davies, the head of food policy at Which?, said the business’s profits mean it could be doing more to help shoppers.

“These results show Tesco is doing very well during the cost-of-living crisis while millions of its customers struggle to put food on the table due to soaring grocery price inflation,” she said.

“It’s clear that Tesco and all the major supermarkets could be working harder to make food more affordable for customers who need help.

“While we want to see British businesses do well, Tesco has an important role as the UK’s largest supermarket to lead the way on making affordable ranges of healthy, nutritious food more widely available, especially in those areas most in need.”

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of trade union Unite, accused the company of “profiteering”.

She said: “How can it be that, at a time when millions are struggling to feed their families, Britain’s biggest supermarket is profiteering as never before? What sort of country have we become?

“Frankly, the latest results are obscene.”

However, analysts said Tesco is walking a tightrope – walking between pleasing shareholders by remaining profitable and gaining plaudits from customers.

Russ Mould, investment director at platform AJ Bell, said: “Tesco seems to be making the calculation that it can absorb some pain now to maintain and even improve its market share, particularly from the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, and emerge in a stronger position once the economic outlook starts to pick up.

“There is merit to this strategy, particularly at a time when rivals, most notably Morrisons, are really struggling and don’t have Tesco’s financial strength.

“What Tesco doesn’t want to be drawn into is a race to the bottom on prices which cuts margins right to the bone for a prolonged period.

“For now, this is the tricky tightrope the supermarket must walk, while rewarding investors for their patience with steady dividends.”

On an adjusted basis, which strips out some one-off costs including a nearly £1 billion charge on property, operating profit dipped 6.9% to £2.6 billion, in line with what analysts expected.

The profit was hit by a trio of issues, including lower sales volumes, investment in the business and steep cost rises, Tesco said.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year for many of our customers and we have been determined to do everything we can to help,” said chief executive Ken Murphy.

“Our results reflect our continued investment in delivering great value and quality for our customers, whilst at the same time looking after our colleagues.

“This is despite unprecedented levels of inflation in the prices we have paid our suppliers for their products and the cost of running our own operations.”

The business said it had taken a £982 million hit to statutory profit, largely due to an impairment charge on its assets – mainly its property portfolio, which was hit by an increase in discount rates.

Shares rose by more than 2% on Thursday.

