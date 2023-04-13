FTSE 100 rises to month high as Tesco shares make gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 rises to month high as Tesco shares make gains

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 gained ground on Thursday to close at its highest level for a month (PA)
The FTSE 100 gained ground on Thursday to close at its highest level for a month (PA)

The FTSE 100 gained ground on Thursday to close at its highest level for a month.

Tesco helped guide the index higher after the supermarket’s shareholders positively received news that revenues and profits were set to finish at the top end of guidance.

London’s top index moved 0.24%, or 18.54 points, higher to finish at 7,843.38.

Elsewhere in Europe, the French Cac 40 reached a new record high on the back of strong first quarter sale numbers from luxury consumer giant LVMH.

The Dax rose by 0.14% and the Cac 40 increased by 1.19% at the close.

Stateside, US markets made modest improvements on the opening bell after producer price inflation data showed a drop in March.

Meanwhile, sterling was higher for the session, moving to its highest against the dollar since last June despite the UK economy flatlining in February.

The pound was up 0.37% to 1.252 US dollars but fell by 0.25% to 1.132 euros at market close in London.

Tesco store worker with customer
Tesco profits dropped by more than half for the past year (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)

In company news, Tesco was among the FTSE 100’s stronger performers after it made £1 billion profit despite soaring food prices over the year to February.

It was less than half its profits from the previous year but towards the top end of previous guidance amid heavy cost pressure.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Tesco seems to be making the calculation that it can absorb some pain now to maintain and even improve its market share, particularly from the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, and emerge in a stronger position once the economic outlook starts to pick up.”

The retailer saw shares improve by 1.6p to 269p.

Soap manufacturer PZ Cussons finished in the green after it reported a rise in revenue following rice increases, despite revealing that sales were impacted by the botched recent banknote rollout in Nigeria.

The soap business reported a 6.2% hike in third-quarter revenue “driven primarily by price/mix improvements” on Thursday as it saw improvements in Europe and the Americas.

The St Tropez manufacturer saw shares increase by 7p to 194.2p.

Network International shares shot higher after the London-listed payment firm confirmed it received a proposal from private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Francisco Partners about a possible takeover.

The company said talks between it and the consortium are ongoing. Shares were up 56.4p at 300p at the close of play as a result.

Burberry shares finished 63p higher at 2,561p as it received a lift from Louis Vuitton parent LVMH’s positive trading update.

The price of oil slipped back after two days of strong gains, with prices facing resistance after recent highs.

Brent crude oil decreased by 0.54% to 86.86 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 41.5p at 1,622p, Burberry, up 63p at 2,561p, Barratt Developments, up 11.1p at 478.2p, Rightmove, up 12.6p at 569.8p, and Auto Trader, up 12.4p at 615p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Permission, down 44p at 1,232.5p, Unite group, down 29p at 947.5p, Lloyds, down 1.38p at 48.51p, Smurfit Kappa, down 76p at 2,944p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, down 16.4p at 789.6p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath.
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
The FTSE 100 gained ground on Thursday to close at its highest level for a month (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Gayle Culross of Let The Fun Be Gin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
3
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented