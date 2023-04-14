Superdry to slash costs and consider fundraise after sales disappoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Superdry to slash costs and consider fundraise after sales disappoint

By Press Association
Fashion chain Superdry has warned over its profits and revealed plans to cut costs by more than £35 million (Ian West/ PA)
Fashion chain Superdry has warned over its profits and revealed plans to cut costs by more than £35 million (Ian West/ PA)

Fashion chain Superdry has warned over its profits and revealed plans to cut costs by more than £35 million after struggling against dampened consumer spending.

The retailer said it was considering a fundraise in a bid to shore up cash to help it “emerge from the current turbulence”.

Its share price plunged by around 18% in early Friday trading after the update.

Cost-of-living pressures have had a significant impact on consumer spending and visits to shops, and poor weather weakened demand for its new spring and summer collection, Superdry told investors.

These issues, “outside of the company’s control”, meant sales in February and March did not meet its expectations.

It therefore cut its revenue expectations and said it had withdrawn its previous profit guidance that it would broadly break even in the 2023 financial year.

It is the second time this year that Superdry has downgraded its pre-tax profit expectations.

The retailer, which suffered a hit from shipping delays, less consumer spending and spiralling costs, revealed cost-cutting plans to help revive the business.

It is set to make savings of more than £35 million, through actions such as “estate optimisation”, which could indicate store changes or closures, logistics and distribution savings, and continuing to reduce its clothing range.

The savings are expected to be made by the end of the 2024 financial year, incurring any costs to achieve them this year.

But the move is set to lift its underlying profitability in the medium term, the firm said.

Furthermore, Superdry said it was considering an equity raise of up to 20% of its share capital in further efforts to bolster its balance sheet.

Julian Dunkerton shares
Superdry’s founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton said he was prepared to provide ‘material support’ to any fundraise (Superdry/PA)

Founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton said he could chip into the fundraise himself, which reflects his “confidence in the prospects of the business”.

Mr Dunkerton said: “The Superdry brand continues to evolve but there is no doubt that the market conditions we face are challenging, compounded by the issues we have previously disclosed and are working to address in wholesale.

“As a result, while we continue to deliver like-for-like growth in retail sales, we need to ensure our business is in the right shape to navigate these difficult times, which is why we are looking hard at our cost base.

“My belief in the Superdry brand is stronger than ever which is why I’m prepared to provide material support to any equity raise undertaken.

“I am confident that we have the right plan and, working together as a team, the business will emerge from the current turbulence stronger than ever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Dylan Adams, Kane McDonald and Brandon Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Murdo Mitchell coming to Dundee Picture shows; Murdo Mitchell. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; 30/04/2022
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Trainer Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler. Image: PA.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sands International Film Festival Picture shows; Joe Russo and Ania Trzebiatowska . Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Supplied by Alistair Kerr Date; 26/03/2022
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…
Catalysis are set to play on home turf at Dundee Metal Fest at Beat Generator next week.
GIG GUIDE: Countdown is on for start of Dundee Metal Fest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented