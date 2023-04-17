FTSE quiet ahead of US results season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE quiet ahead of US results season

By Press Association
THG saw its shares jump by nearly a third after a takeover approach (The Hut Group/PA)
THG saw its shares jump by nearly a third after a takeover approach (The Hut Group/PA)

There was little excitement on London’s top index on Monday as shares remained largely unchanged on the day.

The muted session came as small falls for the financial sector were outweighed by gains elsewhere, including for some of the retailers.

“Stocks have been left bereft this afternoon with little on the calendar today, and ahead of earnings tomorrow,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Overall, stocks continue to defy expectations of a fresh downturn, and while it is very early days, earnings season has not yet provided much of a bearish catalyst.”

By the end of the day London’s FTSE 100 index had risen by just 7.6 points, a 0.1% increase which saw it close at 7,879.51.

It fared better than its international peers though. The Dax in Germany fell by 0.1% while France’s Cac 40 dropped 0.3%.

The S&P 500 on Wall Street was trading down 0.2% shortly after European markets had closed while its neighbour the Dow Jones was flat.

Some of the biggest financial institutions in London were among the worst performers on the day, with Abrdn, Barclays and Prudential at the bottom of the pack. Tesco, Ocado and others worked together to save the index from a drop.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: “After cracks appeared in the foundations of the banking sector, investors have been braced for more bad news from companies adjusting to the new reality of higher interest rates. Exactly how will the impact have manifested itself on company earnings?”

“Today has felt a bit like investors on both sides of the pond have been treading water waiting for a barrage of numbers heading our way.

“From jobs and inflation figures that should help us take the temperature of the UK economy, to trading updates from household names that will give us a clearer global picture, the next few days should be enlightening.”

In company news, online retailer THG made what might be the day’s biggest splash as it revealed that it had been approached by a potential buyer.

Shares closed up close to 32% after the business revealed that US buyout firm Apollo might be interested in a deal.

Shares in John Wood Group also jumped, albeit just by 6%, after it said that it was also engaging with Apollo over a potential deal.

The US suitor has made several approaches to buy the oil and gas engineering firm, but had them rebuffed. But on Monday it said that it would “engage” with the idea.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 4.35p to 150.3p, RS Group, up 24.2p to 873.2p, Weir Group, up 45.5p to 1,937p, Ashtead, up 111p to 4,791p, and Ocado, up 12p to 522p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Abrdn, down 5.1p to 202.6p, Barclays, down 3.6p to 154.28p, M&G, down 4.1p to 195.9p, Prudential, down 24.0p to 1,145p, and Beazley, down 11.5p to 571.5p.

