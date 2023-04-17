Not-for-profit lettings agency will help ease ‘chronic lack’ of affordable homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not-for-profit lettings agency will help ease ‘chronic lack’ of affordable homes

By Press Association
A not-for-profit lettings agency will be rolled out as part of an initiative to help tackle affordable homes shortages (Joe Giddens/PA)
A not-for-profit lettings agency will be rolled out as part of an initiative to help tackle affordable homes shortages.

Lloyds Banking Group and homelessness charity Crisis have joined forces in a new two-year partnership.

Lloyds said fundraising will support Crisis to develop and launch a new not-for-profit lettings agency.

To do this, Crisis will partner with and draw on the successes of Scotland-based social enterprise lettings agency Homes for Good, to help make renting easier and more affordable.

Homes For Good was founded in 2013 to improve conditions in the private rented sector for tenants and landlords and to support people on low incomes to access quality homes in the private rental sector.

The new agency will aim to match and support both tenants and landlords and avoid poor and exclusionary practices.

For example, people who are homeless will not be asked to provide rent in advance, will not need to meet strict reference requirements, and will not need to provide guarantors. Profits from the agency will be reinvested into supporting people experiencing homelessness to find good quality, affordable homes.

The lettings agency will start operating in London later this year with the ambition to roll it out across Britain, Lloyds said.

As part of the new two-year partnership, Lloyds and Crisis are also calling for one million new social homes to be built in the next decade.

Lloyds Banking Group said it has provided nearly £15 billion in financing to the social housing sector since 2018, supporting more than 200 housing associations across the UK.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “A good home is a fundamental human need, and yet the reality is a chronic lack of affordable housing in the UK.

“This means there are too many people trapped in a cycle of temporary accommodation, or living in poor, sometimes dangerous conditions. This cannot be right and is why today we are announcing our new partnership with Crisis – calling for one million new social homes to be built by 2033, with the clear focus on helping people who are most at risk of homelessness.”

Matt Downie, chief executive at Crisis, said: “Our new partnership with Lloyds Banking Group will ensure we can take the bold action that is desperately needed to begin tackling the biggest issue facing the people we support – the chronic shortage of good quality, affordable housing.

“Our new lettings agency will mean we can help people experiencing homelessness directly into a safe, settled homes, the essential foundation they need to rebuild their lives.”

