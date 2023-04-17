Cost of cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats soar – Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cost of cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats soar – Which?

By Press Association
A shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket (PA)
A shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket (PA)

The cost of British food staples such as cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats have soared on a year ago, according to latest inflation figures from Which?

Overall inflation on food and drink at supermarkets continued to rise in March to 17.2%, up from 16.5% the month before, the watchdog found.

Cheddar cheese prices increased by an average 28.3% across eight major supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose – compared to a year ago.

Source: Which?

However, one cheese, Dragon Welsh Mature Cheddar 180g at Asda, increased from £1 in the three months to the end of March last year to £1.80 across the same period this year – an 80% hike year on year.

The consumer group analysed inflation on more than 26,000 food and drink products at the eight supermarkets, and also selected a basket of staple foods including cheddar cheese, sliced white bread, pork sausages, white potatoes and porridge oats to find which of these everyday products had seen the biggest price hikes.

The cost of porridge oats went up by an average of 35.5% across all eight supermarkets compared to the same time last year.

Source: Which?

However, the worst single example of inflation on porridge oats was at Ocado where Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Porridge Pot Original 49g went from 94p to £1.56 – an increase of 65.5%.

Large 800g loaves of sliced white bread saw an average increase of 22.8%, but The Bakery at Asda Soft White Medium Sliced Bread 800g increased by 67% from 56p to 94p.

Average inflation in white potatoes was around 14%, but a four pack of baking potatoes at Morrisons increased from 40p to 66p – a rise of 63.5%.

Pork sausages increased by an average of 26.8% across the supermarkets. However Asda’s Just Essentials budget range of eight sausages increased in price by 73.5% from 81p to £1.40, while Tesco’s value Woodside Farms pack of eight went from 80p to £1.39, a 73.3% increase.

The figures show it continues to be the cheapest products which are being the hardest hit by inflation in percentage terms.

Which?’s tracker shows supermarket own-label budget items – which are still the cheapest overall – were up 24.8% in March compared with the same time last year, higher than the 20.5% increase seen on standard supermarket own brands and the 13.8% on branded and premium own brand ranges.

It warned that even value foods, despite remaining a cheaper option, were at risk of becoming too expensive for those on the tightest budgets.

Which? is calling on the major supermarkets to act by making budget line items widely available, particularly in areas where people are most in need, and to make pricing and offers more transparent so that people can easily work out which products are the best value.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “Our latest supermarket food and drink tracker paints a bleak picture for the millions of households already skipping meals of how inflation is impacting prices on supermarket shelves, with the poorest once again feeling the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.

“While the whole food chain affects prices, supermarkets have the power to do more to support people who are struggling, including ensuring everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, particularly in areas where people are most in need.

“Supermarkets must also provide transparent pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented