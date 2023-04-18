Co-op invests £240m into membership proposition with raft of price cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Co-op invests £240m into membership proposition with raft of price cuts

By Press Association
The Co-operative Group has announced a £240 million investment (Co-op/PA)
The Co-operative Group has announced a £240 million investment (Co-op/PA)

The Co-op has revealed plans to invest more than £240 million into its membership proposition in a move which will cut prices for customers.

The group, which runs more than 2,400 food stores and 800 funeral homes, announced the five-year investment plan as it continues with its broader turnaround efforts.

It said the funding will be used to introduce new and lower prices which will only be available to Co-op members.

Around 4.5 million people are currently members and the group said it hopes to grow its membership by a further million over the next five years.

Co-op member prices
The Co-op will introduce member-only prices across its food stores (Co-op/PA)

It comes as rivals Tesco and Sainsbury’s have launched offers only available to its Clubcard and Nectar loyalty schemes respectively.

Co-op members will initially see particular benefits across food stores, such as £1.90 savings for ready meals, wine deals and money off Co-op’s British BBQ lines and fresh fruit ranges this summer.

These benefits will be followed in time by investment into other business areas and members will also enjoy exclusive benefits for Co-op Live, the new 23,500 capacity live entertainment venue in Manchester.

The group is also investing a further £15 million this May to reduce the cost on more than 60 popular product lines for all customers, taking price investment to £52 million for the past six months.

Co-op chief membership and customer officer Kenyatte Nelson (Co-op/Victor De Jesus/PA)
Co-op chief membership and customer officer Kenyatte Nelson (Co-op/Victor De Jesus/PA)

Kenyatte Nelson, chief membership and customer officer at Co-op, said: “Our members lie at the heart of our Co-op, they trade more frequently across our business areas, they create additional value, which is returned back into communities and they have a say in how our Co-op operates.

“Our initial member-investment will be targeted within our food business and directly supports our pure convenience strategy.

“Currently around 16 million shoppers visit our stores each week or trade online with us.

“Our ambition is that many will convert to being Co-op members, when they see the clear value this can bring to both themselves and their wider communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
2
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
3
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
4
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
3
5
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron
6
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
9
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn - and has his say on…
The Co-operative Group has announced a £240 million investment (Co-op/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Neighbour 'niggles' and battling brothers
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, right, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
UK Labour deputy targets SNP's Dundee fortress
Britain's Got Talent judges with Ant and Dec.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain's Got Talent might be the most important show on television
Angus Robertson and James Cleverly
KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office 'spy tactics' boost case for independence
2
Inverkeithing High School plans
How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School
Dundee Museum of Transport will move into the Maryfield Tram Depot next year. Image supplied by Andrew Black Design
New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost
Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented