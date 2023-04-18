BetVictor ad banned for featuring footballers popular with under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BetVictor ad banned for featuring footballers popular with under-18s

By Press Association
An ad for gambling firm BetVictor has been banned by the ASA (Alamy/PA)
An ad for gambling firm BetVictor has been banned by the ASA (Alamy/PA)

An ad for gambling firm BetVictor has been banned for featuring two footballers popular with under 18-year-olds.

The paid-for Facebook ad, seen in January, featured an image of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets playing for FC Barcelona with the text: “Who is the most underrated player at the club you support?”

The BetVictor logo and text “BetVictor” featured in the top corner of the ad.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated whether the ad included individuals who were likely to have strong appeal to under-18s and therefore breached advertising regulations.

BV Gaming, trading as BetVictor, said it did not consider that Alba and Busquets fell into the category of “high risk”, and specifically that they were not well-known stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Xavi, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema.

Neither player had a high-value, personal sponsorship deal with any major brand known in the UK, and they did not have a strong social media profile with those aged under 18, the firm argued.

The BetVictor ad banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)

The ASA noted that non-UK “star” footballers – particularly those at top European clubs – are considered high-risk in terms of how likely they are to be of strong appeal to under-18s.

Alba has been a player at FC Barcelona since 2012 and has won 16 major honours including 10 Spanish trophies as well as one Uefa Champions League title, while Busquets has made nearly 700 appearances for FC Barcelona where he is the current captain and ranks third in terms of most appearances in Barcelona’s history.

The ASA said: “For those reasons we considered that they were ‘star’ players who had a high profile at a top European club and would be considered ‘high-risk’ according to CAP guidance and, therefore, were likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s.”

It added: “Because Facebook was a media environment where users self-verified on customer sign up, and did not use robust age verification, we considered that BetVictor had not excluded under-18s from the audience with the highest level of accuracy required for ads the content of which was likely to appeal strongly to under-18s.

“For those reasons, we concluded the ad was irresponsible and breached the code.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form, adding: “We told BetVictor not to include a person or character who had strong appeal to those under 18 years of age.”

BetVictor said: “Whilst disappointed, we note the decision and will be complying with it.”

