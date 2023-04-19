Just Eat increases annual earnings outlook, but orders continue to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Eat increases annual earnings outlook, but orders continue to fall

By Press Association
Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has increased its earnings guidance for 2023 despite seeing another steep fall in orders
Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has increased its earnings guidance for 2023 despite seeing another steep fall in orders (Joe Giddens/PA)

Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has increased its earnings guidance for 2023 despite seeing another steep fall in orders.

The Anglo-Dutch firm said order numbers dropped by 11% in the UK and Ireland over the first quarter of the year and were down by 14% across the group.

By gross transaction value (GTV), orders fell 6% in the UK and Ireland and 8% overall.

Just Eat said that, while the declines were “significant”, it is ahead of its plan to boost profitability and increased its outlook for the year, forecasting underlying earnings of around 275 million euros (£243 million).

It had previously guided for around 225 million euros (£198 million) in earnings.

But it warned that sales by value could fall by up to 4% over the year as a whole, forecasting a GTV in the range of minus 4% to growth of 2%.

The group has been slashing costs to offset the slowdown in takeaway demand as the boom seen during the pandemic fades.

Last month, it announced plans to axe around 1,700 delivery driver jobs and 170 head office roles under plans to make savings.

Just Eat, which employs around 15,000 workers globally, said at the time the cuts are part of a shake-up which will hit a service through which it employs its own couriers across several UK cities.

The company saw a 9% slump in customer numbers last year as diners returned to pubs and restaurants.

But chief executive Jitse Groen said it will return to orders growth, albeit with the recovery skewed towards the end of the year.

He said: “Just Eat Takeaway.com continues to recover from last year’s deceleration, with the northern Europe and the UK and Ireland segments leading the trend.

“While the year-on-year GTV (gross transaction value) decline in the first quarter of 2023 is significant, the comparison is with the quarter with the second highest GTV of the pandemic.

“Our efforts to improve profitability are running ahead of plan.”

The company said the drop in orders by value improved throughout the first quarter, to a decline of 5% in March.

Just Eat also unveiled a plan to buy back up to 150 million euros (£132 million) of shares.

