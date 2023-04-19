Sacked CBI boss says reputation ‘totally destroyed’ and claims he is ‘fall guy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sacked CBI boss says reputation ‘totally destroyed’ and claims he is ‘fall guy’

By Press Association
The recently sacked boss of the Confederation of British Industry says his reputation has been ‘totally destroyed’ following misconduct allegations and claims he has been made a “fall guy” for a wider crisis engulfing the business group (BBC/PA)
The recently sacked boss of the Confederation of British Industry says his reputation has been 'totally destroyed' following misconduct allegations and claims he has been made a "fall guy" for a wider crisis engulfing the business group (BBC/PA)

The recently sacked boss of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says his reputation has been “totally destroyed” following misconduct allegations, and claims he has been made a “fall guy” for a wider crisis engulfing the business group.

Police launched an investigation after the group fired former director general Tony Danker and suspended three other employees.

But in his first interview since his sacking on April 11, Mr Danker told the BBC his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims, including rape, which allegedly happened before he joined the CBI.

Mr Danker said he believes he has been made “the fall guy” by the lobby group as it now faces questions over its future.

CBI president Brian McBride said the board had “lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead the organisation” and that he was dismissed on strong legal grounds.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Tony Danker, Director-General CBI appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning
The former CBI boss insisted he had ‘never used sexually suggestive language with people’ at the company (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Mr McBride told the BBC’s Today programme that Mr Danker’s account of events was “selective” and claims the grounds are laid out more fully in a report compiled by independent law firm Fox Williams, which he confirmed have not been shown to Mr Danker.

He added that Mr Danker was free to go to an employment tribunal if he feels that he was unfairly dismissed.

Mr Danker told the BBC his termination letter had cited four reasons for his dismissal: organising a secret and private karaoke party for 15 people, viewing the Instagram accounts of CBI staff, sending non-work related messages to staff and inviting junior staff to breakfasts, lunches or one-on-one meetings.

While Mr Danker acknowledged he had made some staff feel “very uncomfortable” and he apologised for that, the former CBI boss insisted he had “never used sexually suggestive language with people” at the company.

CBI Director-General Tony Danker speaking at the opening of the CBI Net-Zero Conference in London
Mr Danker believed he had been made the ‘fall guy’ by the CBI (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“You know, there was an incident somebody raised a complaint about unwanted contact, which was verbal contact,” he added.

“There was never any physical contact. I’ve never had any physical contact. I’ve never used any sexual language. I’ve never propositioned anybody.”

Mr Danker said his reputation had been “totally trashed” because separate claims against the body – which included drug use, as well as serious sexual assault – emerged a matter of weeks after the CBI disclosed that it was looking into separate allegations of misconduct against him.

He admitted to messaging around 200 individual staff members at the company but insisted it was to try and build “rapport” during lockdown and with colleagues who continued to work from home.

The ex-CBI boss responded to his dismissal last week by saying the allegations against him had been “distorted”.

CBI annual conference
Tony Danker was sacked as CBI boss on April 11 (Jacob King/PA)

The trade body has been rocked by allegations of a toxic workplace culture since Mr Danker was last month accused of allegedly making unwanted contact with a woman who works for the CBI.

She considered the contact to be sexual harassment, The Guardian reported at the time.

The group launched an investigation into his behaviour and he agreed to step down in the meantime.

But he was sacked abruptly last week as the CBI said his conduct “fell short” of what was expected of him, and said there had been “serious failings” in how it acted as an organisation.

He has since been replaced by former CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith.

The Guardian said it was approached by more than a dozen women who claimed to be victims of various forms of sexual misconduct by senior members of the CBI who were not Mr Danker.

One woman said she was raped at a staff party.

Mr McBride said the board had first heard about the allegations, dating back to 2019, in the newspaper.

“For some reason people decided to go to the newspaper and not to us directly, which in itself points to something wrong with our culture,” Mr McBride said.

He promised a “root and branch examination” of the group as it looks to mend its battered reputation.

A number of big firm members have halted their engagement with the group since the scandals emerged and the Government has stopped working with the CBI while police investigations continue.

Mr McBride said he did not believe the Government “should wait for 18 months for the result of a potential rape case” to engage with the CBI.

“We have not been lobbying with Government for the past 10 days, we have been for the past 60 years,” he said.

“We expect to get back to that quite quickly,” he added.

